Seventy-year-old Ted Danson has had a hell of a career dating back to his 11 years on Cheers, the finale of which is still the second highest scripted episode of all time. Beyond Cheers, however, Danson also had a modest film career in the 1980s (Three Men and a Baby), a few more hit TV shows (Becker ran for six seasons; Bored to Death, Fargo, a lengthy run on Damages and, currently, The Good Place). However, as Danson explains to Marc Maron on the WTF Podcast this week, most of his roles are playing variations of his Cheers character: “I play Sam Malone became a doctor, Sam Malone works for the police. It’s all Sam Malone.”

Danson is also known for his appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he plays a close friend to Larry David, mirroring his real-life friendship with David. In fact, he talks about the similarities between him and David’s real-life friendship and the friendship they have on the HBO series.

“I know what to do with Larry David,” he tells Maron. I know how to push him into a corner until he explodes and comes out even more Larry David.”

Danson explains that going out to dinner with Larry David is very much like acting with Larry David.