With the Ted prequel series arriving this week, star Max Burkholder weighed in on the burning question on everyone’s mind: Who would win in a fight? Seth MacFarlane‘s foul-mouthed teddy bear, or the sweet and lovable Paddington. While you can probably see where this is going, Burkholder gave each opponent a fighting chance. Briefly.

“Ted! Ted 100%!” Burkholder told The Hollywood Handle. “Yeah, I mean, Paddington is a physical bear, he’s got claws and teeth but Ted would like just shoot him with a gun like, it’s not even close.”

Would Ted really shoot Paddington with a gun? The MacFarlane-voiced bear is packing heat in the trailer for the new Peacock series, but he’s also not the best shot or able to hold a gun without falling over. Plus, all the drugs, which in hindsight, makes Ted a wild card, so this probably wasn’t the best road to go down. Anyway…

Here’s the official synopsis for Ted:

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Ted Season 1 premieres January 11 on Peacock.

