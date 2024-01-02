Seth MacFarlane is back with an all-new series that brings back his hilarious performance as Ted , a pot-smoking, hornball teddy bear who just wants to goof off with John, the best bud that brought him to life with a childhood wish.

Plot

While the Ted films tackled the lovable and debaucherous bear’s modern-day relationship with a grown-up John Bennett, Ted the series goes back to a (slightly) more innocent time when John is navigating the ins and outs of teen life. High school is difficult enough as it is, but throw in the fact that his best friend is a talking teddy bear, and John has a rough road ahead of him even if Ted is anything but sugary sweet.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Cast

Seth MacFarlane reprises his role as Ted, but thanks to the Peacock series taking place in the early ’90s, the characters from the film are played by younger actors starting with Mark Walhberg’s John Bennett who’s now played by Max Burkholder. His parents are now played by MacFarlane’s The Orville co-star Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach with Giorgia Whigham, Ara Hollyday, and Liz Richman rounding out the cast as John’s high school classmates.