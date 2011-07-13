Ten Frighteningly Prophetic Parodies from ‘The Critic’

#The Critic #Arnold Schwarzenegger #Seinfeld
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.13.11 36 Comments

Like any card-carrying fan of “The Simpsons” (and yes, I do actually have a “Simpsons” card in my wallet), I also enjoy “The Critic.” The animated sitcom was created by “Simpsons” writers Al Jean and Mike Reiss and starred Jon Lovitz as film critic Jay Sherman, whose attitude towards life could be summed up by his catchphrase: “It stinks!” (Also: “hachi machi.”) The show sadly only ran for 23 episodes from 1994-1995, because the show flipped networks (it began on ABC and ended up on FOX) and many viewers didn’t think Sherman was a likable enough character. That’s precisely why I like “The Critic”—that, and the dozens of Hollywood parodies the show provided.

Over the last 15 years, many of those spoofs have come true (or close to true), proving that there really isn’t anything that’s too stupid for Hollywood to make. Below are ten of “The Critic’s” most prophetic parodies.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Critic#Arnold Schwarzenegger#Seinfeld
TAGSArnold SchwarzeneggerCONAN O'BRIENJON LOVITZPAUL REISERSeinfeldTHE CRITIC

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP