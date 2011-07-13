Ten Frighteningly Prophetic Parodies from ‘The Critic’

Like any card-carrying fan of “The Simpsons” (and yes, I do actually have a “Simpsons” card in my wallet), I also enjoy “The Critic.” The animated sitcom was created by “Simpsons” writers Al Jean and Mike Reiss and starred Jon Lovitz as film critic Jay Sherman, whose attitude towards life could be summed up by his catchphrase: “It stinks!” (Also: “hachi machi.”) The show sadly only ran for 23 episodes from 1994-1995, because the show flipped networks (it began on ABC and ended up on FOX) and many viewers didn’t think Sherman was a likable enough character. That’s precisely why I like “The Critic”—that, and the dozens of Hollywood parodies the show provided.
Over the last 15 years, many of those spoofs have come true (or close to true), proving that there really isn’t anything that’s too stupid for Hollywood to make. Below are ten of “The Critic’s” most prophetic parodies.
Ugh, what a pointless article. Nothing was prophetic about any of the points.
I’m still waiting for a Chutes And Ladders movie, except it’s Shoots and Latters starring Christian Slater as Detective Benson “Bichou” Shoots and Ben Affleck as ADA Christian Latters. We follow these two exciting crime fighters as they follow the trail of a notorious child-murdering monster known as The Candy Cane Ciller. When asked why he takes alteration to a frustrating degree, director Michael Bay farts in his hand and smacks your face.
Nothing was prophetic about any of the points.
Except for NBC sinking to 5th, the Rubik’s cube movie, Ghostbusters 3, Conan getting replaced, Forrest Gump 2, True Lies 2, and Jurassic Park 2, you’re totally right.
I’ll grant you that the Seinfeld movie and Phillipsvision are a bit of a stretch.
Franklin Sherman – great cartoon character or GREATEST cartoon character? EL KABONG!
I will always remember the son of the asexual restaurant own sing in the talent show.
Pee pee, Pee pee, Pee pee, poopie
Talking cat, you talk too much.
*ROWR*
What a great show. Why can’t they bring this back?
How about a sassy black kid? He can call you “Uncle J” and you can call him “Little Shabazz.”
The kid from Easter Island was invited, but he can’t fit in the door.
Any show/movie where Jon Lovitz has more than a supporting role is a bad idea.
Hello Mr. Sherman – Vlada
BOOTY BOOTY BOOTY!!! YEEEAAHHH BOOYYEE!!
What a great show this was. It’s great to watch these again just to see how many of these jokes The Family Guy blatantly ripped off.
Calling this article pointless is a pointless comment. I like talking about “The Critic” and that’s all I need.
Um when did VInce Vaughn star in a Jurassic Park sequel?
He was in “The Lost World: Jurassic Park II” as the fast talking environmentalist with a wrench, Nick Van Owen. He is a throwaway character who is never thrown away.
Given Hollywood’s propensity for sequels I don’t how much credit The Critic really deserves for being prophetic, not to mention “Conan replaced by chicken” refers to 94 Conan, when he was being aggressively unfunny at 1230 with some really shitty guests, not the awesome Conan who emerged a couple years later who would eventually have the rug pulled out from under him in 09. That said I do like the fact that Matt always goes into the comments to defend Justin. I’d like to work for someone like that.
Man… that rant about Forrest Gump not only made me think twice about liking that movie (despite its shlock, it’s a guilty-ish pleasure) but made me want to repent for EVER liking it.
But hey, gimme a break, it came out when I was like, 14.
Burnsy
————————————-
So Franklin they tell me you can say your name backwards.
NILKNARF!
And tell me Franklin, what is your favorite food?
NILKNARF!
“Nature’s Goodness Peas, full of nature’s goodness and green peaness….what the….that’s terrible!”
Pee pee pee pee pee pee pooopeee.
Those ruffians wish to manhandle my dickey. They’ve already kicked my ascot.
“Beaaaauuty and King Doooork”
“What did you say?”
“I said….how useful is this spork?”
Goddamn I miss that show.
Oh, and of course the best one….”You don’t like Mr. Sherman’s driving? Is he swerving? Is he braking suddenly? Is he throwing a vanilla shake at you?”
My favorite line “As the first black female head of the Ku Klux Klan, I would just like to say America stinks!”
“Does anyone really want to see young Ghostbusters?”
Well…
[en.wikipedia.org]
Really? Only 23 episodes? Man this must just have been right in my wheelhouse as a kid, cause I feel like it aired for 5 seasons.
KABONG!
Considering some of Akroyds batshit insane beliefs, he’d probably consider a new Ghostbusters movie as a documentary.
@Matt “I’ll grant you that the Seinfeld movie and Phillipsvision are a bit of a stretch.”
Not a stretch at all. There was an episode of 30 Rock that was about inserting Seinfeld into other NBC shows using “Seinfeldvision.”
Can you hold? Oh– you can’t.
best part of the critic was the orson welles impressions… “rosebud frozen peas- full of country goodness and green peaness.”
This article? It stinks!
PS you are not Cracked.com and suck at trying to be.
So, it’s really like a couple of things that happened, a few things that may happen in the future, and a bunch of things that could have happened but didn’t?
HOW DID THEY PREDICT THE FUTURE?!
How can this list NOT include the Hunchback musical which predated Disney’s fiasco by 2 years.
Damn,I miss this show.
It’ll be on Adult Swim in two years.
It’s lazy and predictable to call Forrest Gump ‘terrible’. Yes, it has plenty of problems, but I think if you look at it as less of a drama and more of a fever dream remembrance of what the 60s/70s meant to those who lived through it, looking back, it makes more sense as a depiction of that nostalgia.
Basically, if it was retitled ‘Baby Boomer America: WTF?’ it would get a lot more respect.
Also, Jurassic Park 2 has a lot of good stuff in it to balance out the stupid stuff (like the daughter’s gymnastics).
I just realized this site is cracked but even less funny
Thanks for stealing my joke, guys.
[www.reddit.com]
You guys are good, you don’t need me to write your jokes for you.
