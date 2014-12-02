Terry Crews Believes The ‘Man Code’ Is No Better Than The Taliban Or ISIS

Terry Crews, who’s as afraid of princess castles as Sylvester Stallone is movie posters that can’t fit at least 27 actors, recently took part in the What Makes a Man 2014: Maps to Manhood conference hosted by the White Ribbon Campaign, which focuses on “involving boys and men in ending violence against girls and women.” The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star was the keynote speaker, and according to the Agenda’s Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Crews “understood that masculinity, for him, was a mask to hide behind in order to avoid vulnerability.” Abdelmahmoud also spoke to the muscle-man, who had some interesting things to say about what it means to be a man.

I think the big thing about feminism is that it scares men because, you know—the big deal is that people are scared of being controlled…I want to be clear that feminism is not saying “women are better than men.” That’s not what’s going on…What it is is that we’re talking about gender equality, true gender equality…but the problem is that men have always felt like they’re more valuable…I have been that guy where I felt I was more valuable than my wife and kids. (Via)

He later added:

I get a lot of guys who are like, “You know, that’s good, man. That’s cool,” and I also get guys who are like, “What are you DOING?”…It’s like, what is the big deal? But it’s [that I’m] telling. [I’m] telling. “It’s MAN CODE, dude. Man Code! C’mon.”…but does Man Code work when it’s your daughter who gets raped? Man Code—does that work when your mom gets abused? I’m living in the real world and you can drink the Kool-Aid all you want. A lot of guys love the Kool-Aid. The sports world is Kool-Aid world…You can do anything if [you win]…What happens is they win and they go, “You know that girl? She’s my trophy. I deserve that girl. In fact, she don’t even want to be with me, but I don’t care. I’m going to take it.” What kind of mindset is that? Never never never never never should that ever be accepted. That’s not “code.” That’s Taliban. That’s ISIS. (Via)

