Terry Crews Believes The ‘Man Code’ Is No Better Than The Taliban Or ISIS

Terry Crews, who’s as afraid of princess castles as Sylvester Stallone is movie posters that can’t fit at least 27 actors, recently took part in the What Makes a Man 2014: Maps to Manhood conference hosted by the White Ribbon Campaign, which focuses on “involving boys and men in ending violence against girls and women.” The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star was the keynote speaker, and according to the Agenda’s Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Crews “understood that masculinity, for him, was a mask to hide behind in order to avoid vulnerability.” Abdelmahmoud also spoke to the muscle-man, who had some interesting things to say about what it means to be a man.
I think the big thing about feminism is that it scares men because, you know—the big deal is that people are scared of being controlled…I want to be clear that feminism is not saying “women are better than men.” That’s not what’s going on…What it is is that we’re talking about gender equality, true gender equality…but the problem is that men have always felt like they’re more valuable…I have been that guy where I felt I was more valuable than my wife and kids. (Via)
He later added:
I get a lot of guys who are like, “You know, that’s good, man. That’s cool,” and I also get guys who are like, “What are you DOING?”…It’s like, what is the big deal? But it’s [that I’m] telling. [I’m] telling. “It’s MAN CODE, dude. Man Code! C’mon.”…but does Man Code work when it’s your daughter who gets raped? Man Code—does that work when your mom gets abused?
I’m living in the real world and you can drink the Kool-Aid all you want. A lot of guys love the Kool-Aid. The sports world is Kool-Aid world…You can do anything if [you win]…What happens is they win and they go, “You know that girl? She’s my trophy. I deserve that girl. In fact, she don’t even want to be with me, but I don’t care. I’m going to take it.” What kind of mindset is that? Never never never never never should that ever be accepted. That’s not “code.” That’s Taliban. That’s ISIS. (Via)
Disagree? Well, hopefully you’re Zeke, because you’re gonna have to deal with this.
Scared yet?
The Agenda via Jezebel
Do you mean Crews said that?
idk about you guys but ive never heard of a “man code” about raping women. Nor have i ever been around my teammates after a win and talked about taking a girl as a trophy whether she likes it or not. idk what men Terry Crews is hanging out with but that is not an accurate representation of men. hes hanging around a bunch of rapists. When i think of “man code” i think of like, not telling your bros gf that he has a side chick or the simple “bros before hos” saying, not fucking rape.
exactly ..man code is more like “bros before hoes ” man code has nothing to do whit dudes being all like hey dude I raped this chick but don’t tell anyone high five, like wtf ..I think terry has been watching to much LAW & ORDER SVU SPECIAL UNIT ..
They way I interpret it is that the Crews referring to is unspoken.
In my experience it’s more about the expectation, say, in high school or college, that every attractive woman is single and wants to sleep with you – or that you go to college and expecting to automatically fuck a hot chick. Another way at any age is that guys can get jealous of other guys who fuck a lot of women. Guys get disillusioned by the image of college from friends and/or pop culture, and some get so desperate after many failures to get laid they end up sexually assaulting a woman. Hence why sexual assault is a huge problem at colleges EVERYWHERE.
In short, it’s the insecurity of guys lacking a perceived quality of manliness
Agreed, he’s basically saying these false masculinity standards help support a culture in which rape and violence towards women is ignored or not given enough attention. E.g. Bill Cosby raping women for 40 years.
I always laugh when young dudes break out that bros before hoes line like it means something. Every dude over 25 already knows that line stops the second it becomes apparent one of the “bros” might actually get laid.
well i guess i just never see that in our culture where that is ever a standard of masculinity. nobody that ive known or been around has ever measured their masculinity by how many women you can rape. ive been denied plenty of times and never have i thought “damn im tired of being denied i should just take it for myself.” im sure there are scumbags like that plenty of places but to say thats some unspoken code with all men or that this is some idea that most men secretly have and we think rape is secretly ok to do is a tad ridiculous. just like all cops dont want to be compared to corrupt ones i think its wrong to say most men think in this way just because some scumbags do.
Where did he ever say “most men”? He said he knows a lot of guys, which is not surprising considering the circles he runs in probably include many privileged ‘bros’ lacking empathy. But never did he say ” most men “.
Your argument drives me crazy when I see it being used. It boils down to the ridiculousness of #notallmen. It doesn’t matter if it’s not ” most men ” who do this. It matters that some do, and that some adds up to a terrifying amount when we consider a global scale. The fact that your immediate argument is to go with, “No fair! My friends and I don’t do that!” is paying into exactly what he’s saying; it’s says that you consider your value higher than that of a woman’s, in that the mere suggestion that someone of your gender could commit these acts is offensive to you.
Get off your high horse. Congratulations: you’ve never raped a woman. Now quit defending yourself against a charge that was never looked at you and start talking a stand against the guys who actually do cause harm.
Also, I apologize for the crimes against grammar that my mobile keyboard has committed through the previous post.
It’s all about ethics in Terry Crews-related journalism.
woah man cool it lol. i think any rational person can agree that i wasnt implying that men are in any way more valuable than women. i found the comment “but the problem is that men have always felt like they’re more valuable…I have been that guy where I felt I was more valuable than my wife and kids.” is a very strange statement that he is setting his feelings as being better than a woman as a thing that is a widespread feeling among men just because he was a misogynist at one time. i understand there needs to be change but i dont think he should associate his feelings of misogyny that he had as a thing thats inside men in general like were all monsters on the inside that need to realize we arent better than women. im not really trying to make an argument against feminism just was curious if any other circles of men felt this way because i haven’t ever felt the need to rape someone after a big game win and i figured that was normal.
if i said “feminists just think they’re better than men” id get a lot of opposition from real feminists who dont at all feel that way and just want equality in our society because i didn’t specify SOME feminists. it makes it sound like this is the entire community of feminists or at least most and that would be wrong to say, right?
I always thought ‘bros before hoes’ meant to bang guys before girls; boy is this embarrassing.
its not gay if where bros right ???
It’s only gay if balls touch.
what if they touch and they stick together but we laugh about it that’s not gay right..
Its only gay for one of them, the other guy is just having a good time.
i still think he should be apocalypse
Back that up with a link. Are you including ALL kinds of violence, like gang crime and bar fights? If that’s the justification, you are really missing the point – they keep asking for domestic violence to stop. You know, like beating your wife. I’ve got a lot of issues with modern feminism, but them asking to not have the shit beat out of them isn’t one.
Except men are victims of violence from other men. Women are predominantly killed and assaulted by one demographic: men. So yeah, feminism is necessary.
@Like me fifth account Did you come here a few weeks ago to defend Gamergate then decide to stick around?
The claim that men are more likely to be victims than women is just plain false, a lie that continues on. 85% of all domestic violence is against women.
Feminism IS about equality. That is literally the definition. Anything else is either not feminism or is simply your own skewed perspective turning men into a victim, despite reality.
Terry Crews is good people.
I can’t wait until we solve the gender debate in the comments section of an Uproxx article, guys! Keep it up!
Yuuuup. [www.quickmeme.com]
I hate your profile pic so much, MakingFlowers.
*shudder*
You sumbitch.
well gentlemen I only left my comment to respond on about how hes using the term “man code” wrong and using it in a way that makes it seem “man code ” is a code that men use to cover up rape or women being abused and that’s wrong at least were I come from in no way am I saying that rape is acceptable I was just stating that he used the word wrongly and don’t want people to get the wrong idea when some one says “man code” ..
im kent brockman, and that was My Two Cents ..
@bloodandmetal But do you really believe every man out there shares your definition of ‘man code’?
What’s the over/under on Crews eventually running for president- for realsies?
His whole platform could be the exact opposite of his “Idiocracy” presidency so he has a good foundation already.
Well if we’re talking about ISIS, surely Archer has a man code. I think Terry’s onto something.
asFan .. no of course not but I rather share my definition because terrys ( and im sure he means well ) is just kinda pushing it more towards negativity and next time you hear some one say “man code ” they could automatically associate it whit rape and that’s not good ..its just a stupid word but now it could be turning into something much more dark ..
What kind of rapey monsters Is Terry talking about? I don’t know any men who think like that. I have known my share of “bros” and rape and abuse of women has never been cool. Despite what some would like to believe, the men who are ok with sexual assault and abuse of women are a tiny minority.
What about men who are extremely vocal about their disapproval?
“The only thing necessary for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing.”
@ASFan
I’m all for speaking up when someone sees a wrong that needs to be righted.
I just wish that when people talk about this issue, that they would stop implying that permissiveness of abusive behavior is synonymous with being a man.
The majority of men are as anti-abusive behavior as anybody else.
I’m asking how much of the male population that disapprove of violence against women are vocal about it?
@ASFan
If you asked them, i’d be willing to bet most men would be vocal about their disapproval of abuse against women.
The reason some men are reluctant to throw their voices behind things like this, is because of the casual way people link being a man with being abusive.
Nobody wants to feel like the bad guy just for being born a man.
I don’t see “would be” as an okay answer to that question. That suggests something truly heinous has to happen for them to step up. Does it occur to you that the reason comments like Terry’s are made is because there aren’t as many vocal men on the matter as you’d like to think?
Where did Terry ever say “all men”? Take your #notallmen bullshit and go defend yourself against an attack that was never lobbed against you elsewhere.
@DubbsBunny
*sigh*
His not distinguishing what men he is referring to is my whole point.
He says “I think the big thing about feminism is that it scares men because, you know—the big deal is that people are scared of being controlled…”
“but the problem is that men have always felt like they’re more valuable…I have been that guy where I felt I was more valuable than my wife and kids.”
Show me in that statement were he distinguishes what men he is referring to?
He doesn’t say SOME men he just says men.
“He doesn’t say All men he just says men.”
Fix’d
@Rockdrigo
That’s a distinction without a difference.
“Terry Crews, who’s as afraid of princess castles as Sylvester Stallone is movie posters that can’t fit at least 27 actors”
That’s a long walk for an unfunny joke.
How about “Terry Crews, who’s as afraid of Princess castles as Stallone is low T count”?
Terry Crews making a push for #1 celebrity right now
Terry Crews is a Golden God
who is also black.
@bloodandmetal Any definition is ridiculous. Any variant of ‘man code’ should be tossed to the curb like the garbage it is. All ‘man code’ does is continue to further the false notion that there is an “us vs. them” mentality towards genders. The sooner you stop believing that tripe, the sooner we can start to make some changes.
Thank you, DubbsBunny. Bang on.