‘That ’70s Show’ Has Left Netflix And Its Fans Are Not Happy

Remember when Netflix was the only game in town? The “streaming wars” have been pretty gruesome, with beloved shows being yanked from the one that started it all, often winding up on other services launched by owners like NBC, CBS, and HBO. The latest casualty? That ‘70s Show, the late ’90s/early aughts show that took a wink-winky look at a far more flamboyant era. Fans woke up on Labor Day to discover the show was no longer on there, and when they learned this, they were pissed.

As per Newsweek, the reason for the show’s departure had to do with Netflix not renewing its licensing deal. In fact, in the wake of so many departing biggies — Parks and Recreation in October, The Office next year, to say nothing of Friends back in January — Netflix has been focusing more on original content, from shows to movies.

That’s bad news for fans of That ‘70s Show, which launched the careers of people like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Topher Grace. Luckily they had a place to publicly vent their frustrations: social media.

OH NO THEY TOOK #that70sshow OFF OF NETFLIX!!! I haven’t finished it!!!! pic.twitter.com/QkzPBO2dgJ — Diana Gonzalez (@msdianagonzalez) September 7, 2020

BRO are they taking ‘That 70s Show’ off @netflix next week?!?! BLASPHEMY!! It’s better than The Office and Friends! Fight me. It’s my comfort show. — Matt Rife (@mattrife) September 2, 2020

Mood this morning after finding out that Netflix removed That 70s Show.#that70sshow pic.twitter.com/90Xu5fX0gk — Hank Jr (@JrHank_) September 7, 2020

SO WHERE ARE WE SUPPOSED TO WATCH THIS NOW #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/IWq5FN7EEJ — 🤍 (@_Wreckiniall) September 7, 2020

So where is That ‘70s Show heading? Nowhere, at least not now. The only place it can be legally streamed is on Amazon Prime, and that’s for $1.99 an episode. It is owned by Fox, which are now owned by Disney, but considering how often its young characters sat around getting high, it probably won’t end up on their family-friendly service.

