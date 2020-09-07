Fox
TV

‘That ’70s Show’ Has Left Netflix And Its Fans Are Not Happy

by: Twitter

Remember when Netflix was the only game in town? The “streaming wars” have been pretty gruesome, with beloved shows being yanked from the one that started it all, often winding up on other services launched by owners like NBC, CBS, and HBO. The latest casualty? That ‘70s Show, the late ’90s/early aughts show that took a wink-winky look at a far more flamboyant era. Fans woke up on Labor Day to discover the show was no longer on there, and when they learned this, they were pissed.

As per Newsweek, the reason for the show’s departure had to do with Netflix not renewing its licensing deal. In fact, in the wake of so many departing biggies — Parks and Recreation in October, The Office next year, to say nothing of Friends back in January — Netflix has been focusing more on original content, from shows to movies.

That’s bad news for fans of That ‘70s Show, which launched the careers of people like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Topher Grace. Luckily they had a place to publicly vent their frustrations: social media.

So where is That ‘70s Show heading? Nowhere, at least not now. The only place it can be legally streamed is on Amazon Prime, and that’s for $1.99 an episode. It is owned by Fox, which are now owned by Disney, but considering how often its young characters sat around getting high, it probably won’t end up on their family-friendly service.

(Via Newsweek)

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Projects Of August 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×