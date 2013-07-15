That ‘Game Of Thrones’ House Stark Sigil Car Decal Is Going To Get Some Notes

Like Don Draper needing a drink before the Hershey meeting I’ve been regularly checking in with r/GameOfThrones over the last few weeks as going cold turkey is simply not an option. In doing so I’ll never cease to be amazed by just how deep one show has entrenched itself in the pop culture zeitgeist (HBO would never cancel Game of Thrones! It’s a crossover hit!). I mean people are naming their kids Khaleesi for goodness sake.

So it should come as no surprise that something as simple as rocking a House Stark sigil decal on your car would prompt unsolicited notes from strangers a little over a month after the red wedding. A lesson learned by one GOT fan recently…

This also seems like a good time to remind everyone of the only way to make a Taylor Swift song enjoyable…

Via r/GameOfThrones