That ‘Game Of Thrones’ House Stark Sigil Car Decal Is Going To Get Some Notes

Like Don Draper needing a drink before the Hershey meeting I’ve been regularly checking in with r/GameOfThrones over the last few weeks as going cold turkey is simply not an option. In doing so I’ll never cease to be amazed by just how deep one show has entrenched itself in the pop culture zeitgeist (HBO would never cancel Game of Thrones! It’s a crossover hit!). I mean people are naming their kids Khaleesi for goodness sake.
So it should come as no surprise that something as simple as rocking a House Stark sigil decal on your car would prompt unsolicited notes from strangers a little over a month after the red wedding. A lesson learned by one GOT fan recently…
Via r/GameOfThrones
We’ll see how long that Lannister smugness lasts. Winter is coming, jerks.
It comes for us all.
I bet those smug bastards won’t even get their car’s stems lubed.
I was expecting them to find their tires slashed or someone keying their car… glad to see the fan didn’t take the reference as literally haha
That might happen if someone’s sporting a Frey sticker.
This is probably why no one makes them…that and their sigil it just a picture of their house, which is super lame.
I was totally expecting slashed tires.
I want to see a minivan with a House of Craster sticker, and then one of those stick-figure families that’s just a dad and forty-three daughters.
Would only lead to a road rage incident when other drivers yell out their window, “You’re a daughter-fucking, wildling, bastard!”
That would be awesome, esp if the car next to you hasn’t seen the show.
That’s the note I would have left.
Isn’t it “Jaime Lannister sends his regards,” or did they change it in the show?
They changed it for the show.
Figured. I am not allowed to watch the show until my wife reads the corresponding books (and therefore is not spoiled when we watch them together). Right now, I’m scheduled to watch season 3 somewhere in mid-2025.
Maybe, but my Grumpy Cat sticker has gotten me not one, but TWO “That’s a badass sticker!” shout out from (possibly stoned) guys.
Good thing they didn’t have a Greyjoy sigil..who knows what they may have found on their windsheild