About That Time ‘SNL’ Announcer Don Pardo Wanted To Give James Van Der Beek A Spanking

Don Pardo, who recently passed away at age 96, lived a memorable life. He was the voice of SNL for nearly 40 years. He was the one who announced on NBC that JFK had been shot. He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. But truly, the most memorable thing that happened in his career was when he told Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek “I’M GONNA SPANK YOU.”

Live from New York, it’s sexual tension. Watch the clip from 1999 below.