So THAT'S Why [Spoiler] Was Killed Off On This Week's 'Sons of Anarchy'

If you saw this week’s Sons of Anarchy episode, “Wolfsangel,” you know how bloody it was. Even for Sons of Anarchy, it featured an unusually large number of bodies dropping, especially the bodies of significant characters. But two of those deaths weren’t planned, and had to be written into the show for scheduling reasons.
Spoilers Below.
Indeed, while “Wolfsangel” worked as a great, action-packed, and shocking stand-alone episode, what didn’t make sense in the context of the entire season was the climactic death of Donal Logue’s character, Lee Toric. As I explained in the recap, it felt too sudden, seemingly dead-ending several running plotlines before they’d been concluded.
Turns out, there was a reason for Toric’s abrupt departure, as Kurt Sutter explains to EW:
Logue, who’s contracted to be a series regular in season 2 of History’s Vikings, had to leave much sooner than anticipated to begin shooting that show in Ireland in June. “Donal felt awful,” Sutter says. “We had set up this season-long arc for this character, and suddenly I didn’t have the actor. It’s just sort of the nature of the business, and so, what I always try to do when that stuff happens is say, ‘Okay, how do I turn a negative into a positive?’ That’s happened to us before where we lost actors and had to make changes, and ultimately, we managed to do it fairly seamlessly and sometimes it even works to the benefit of the show…. In Season 3, we couldn’t make a deal with the actor who played David Hale [Tyler Sheridan], so that character ended up going away, and what we were able to do is put a lot of that onto Unser [Dayton Callie], and that’s really what blew up that character. I’m so glad I was able to do that because he’s become such an integral part of the show.”
So, how does Sutter plan to continue Logue’s plotlines without Logue? More CCH Pounder:
Going back to the drawing board for season 6, Sutter saw that he could beef up the role of DA Patterson (CCH Pounder). “I was sort of like, ‘Well, okay. I guess this is supposed to be. Let me just figure out how to put it into her court.’ And so what I ended up doing is taking a lot of the antagonistic qualities that Donal was going to carry and finding a way to bring it around and make it Patterson’s quest and Eli’s quest,” Sutter says. “It’s interesting because it’s a little bit different energy. You had a character like Toric, who is really kind of out there, as opposed to Patterson, who’s much more by the book but equally as much of a threat.”
Although not originally planned for this episode, Otto had to taken out too, although his death felt more organic (and merciful):
“I just felt like Otto has killed so many f—ing people in jail at this point, I could not have him do some other horrific act of violence and not take a half-dozen bullets in the chest because it would have been too ridiculous for him to get away with yet another one,” Sutter says. “So, I was like alright. It’s time to go.” Was that how he’d always envisioned Otto’s demise? “I had this idea about Otto ultimately maybe getting the gas chamber or a lethal injection. That would be an interesting way to go,” he admits, “but then the more I thought about that, the more it just didn’t feel like our show. I just thought there’s only one way this guy can go out. After all the violence he’s perpetrated, his karmic energy is he just has to go out bloody and violently. He can’t go out peacefully. So, ultimately I think that was probably the way he was going to go anyhow.”
Well, that explains it. Does this mean the Irish plotline gets elevated this season, or will the school shooting plotline continue along as planned, with other characters taking over Logue’s characteristics. Maybe we will get to see CCH Pounder go loony. Hopefully, it will also somehow mean more C. Thomas Howell.
(Source: EW)
Wasn’t Toric’s last words, “I didn’t see that coming”? Makes sense now that Sutter had to write him out quick, sounds more like that was Sutter saying it. I kinda figured the shiv was for Otto to kill himself, which I guess he did, but when he asked for his other hand to be untied, I knew what was next. I thought it was a fitting send off for both.
Well when he was still alive when toric entered the room it could of told you that too lol
but yeah i totally agree on the add lib, but i really think they are trying to hide why they really ended his characters run early.
That really sucks that the producers for the Vikings show could not have been a little more flexible with his schedule. The man is a fine actor, and I was really looking forward to his character breathing much needed life back into SOA. Now I have to put up with Claudette’s shit for the rest of the season???
Paging Bryan Cranston or Michael Chiklis. Please report to the set of SOA and end this show on a high note!
I think Chiklis will be the only cast member of The Shield to not appear on the show. He’s supposedly a douche and hard to work with it. I figure he and Sutter don’t get along, which is why he’s the only one who hasn’t been on yet.
Chiklis as the final big bad makes perfect sense. Hell, they could even have him play Vic Mackey.
@ Hooch: The whole Chiklis thing will probably never happen, but a guy can dream right?
SHough610: The only problem with Chiklis appearing as Vic, is that it wouldn’t work because Katey Sagal played a character that Vic knew on The Shield. I would hate for them to keep typecasting the guy as a rouge cop, but that’s what it is going to take to bring down SAMCRO for good IMHO.
Katey Sagal appearing on The Shield doesn’t mean much of anything to stopping Vic’s appearance, all of Vic’s friends and long time associates appearing as different characters would mean much more.
The real killer is that Juice was watching The Shield when he was in a holding cell a while back, so they can’t logically have Chiklis play Vic even if he was willing. Sure, Sutter could ignore that if he really wanted to, but that scene pretty definitively puts them in a different universe from Vic Mackey.
Shit like this reminds me why I lowered Sons of Anarchy from top-tier status to “when I get around to it.”
Yyyyyyup.
I actually had no problem with the last minute changes, if anything it probably made a dry episode a wtf one. i definitely appreciated all the action.
I was pretty much done with Sons, but just like with all my other vices I kept going – even though I knew better. The last 2 episodes were pretty damn good. I am now back on the Sons bandwagon thanks to Otto.
I actually stopped watching Sons and just read the recaps lol…I’ll tune back in when every character on the show is dead maybe
I’m right with you. For some reason my DVR cut off the ending and I didn’t even care. If that had happened to Breaking Bad or Justified, I would have been howling.
@ Digital Wonderbread- word up man. I’m at the point where I feel obligated to hate watch like Weeds and Dexter. I am invested now. Fuck.
This is a perfectly logical and jusitifable explanation for why Sutter had to off a character without following up on his story, and all of you are still giving him grief about it and saying you hate watch the show or don’t watch it that much.
And I’m right there with you, because even though this one makes sense there’s so, so, so many other things going on in the show that don’t that they’ve lost the benefit of the doubt that they should get when something like this happens.
So yeah, too bad about Logue, tough break on that NOW HURRY UP AND FUCKING KILL CLAY ALREADY!!!!!
Then where do you get your prison rape?
I think this was just them putting him down nicely….they realized his character was boring and all the little ticks of the charater would of took way too much time to pan out. im so glad he’s gone even though i have nothing against the actor. i think all his plot actions can be taken by the woman he has been in the ear of. The biggest issue might be pinning a crime on a dead guy to save a pimp with evidence stacked against him. but then again the sheriff can sweep it under the rug and it could lead to his character (the sheriff) actually having some face time on the show before he dies or gets fired w/e.
I like that T-1000 is on the show lol good to see him taking space from True Blood
I am going to have to disagree with you about Toric’s character being boring. I thought it was clever that they kept building him up slowly with the anticipation of a big payoff. His character was becoming as much fun to root against since Ally Walker’s character, Agent Stahl.
I respect your opinion and agree with the addition of Robert Patrick (T-1000) being a good move for the show.
I would have liked to see Toric along for longer, but there was definitely some satisfaction in seeing the set-up for Otto to kill him.
When Toric was introduced last season, he added some much-needed intensity to the show. I was really excited about this season because of that. Instead, he has been been somewhere between incompetent and dull.
Once that scene happened with the heroin and his bare ass, they ruined that character. How about a retired Fed who’s got contacts all over the justice system and is driven purely by vendetta rather than justice? NO, NOT INTERESTING ENOUGH, he must be a junkie who dances around naked.
I had wondered how they were going to be balancing Donal Logue being on “Vikings”. Thanks for the explanation.
Explanation= “They aren’t”
I don’t appreciate the idea that the show is better for Hale’s death. That’s right around where the story seemed to start getting away from Sutter.
Agreed. The Hale-Unser tension was one of the cooler themes in the early seasons, and to say you could just ship his role into Unser misses the real value there.
i’m just glad i got to read otto’s last words to toric
“your sisters blood tasted almost as good as her pussy”
for this otto will walk right into the hall of fame, first ballot!!!
It’s too bad such a great character had to be cut short. I was really excited to see the chaos Sutter planned to bring thru Toric.
Today in “no fucking shit” news.
On a related note — does anyone have a clue what Chibs said to Jax when they were walking away from the Irish at the barn? We replayed it three times and got nothing.
Same thing here. Sounded like something about “You picked an old scab”, but even having backed up at least 3 times, no idea. Not sure if it’s a show sound issue or FX or cable provider problem.
“you just ripped off a very old scab”
Glad I wasn’t the only one. Three times for me too, and I still had no clue.
Post production should just raise Chibs’ dialogue a could of dB, maybe it would be easier to pick out.
Wait … CCH Pounder is in the show. Goddamit I gotta start watching again
Having to leave a top rated show to be in a show (which I do like) that people barely know? Well, I didn’t see that coming.
I thought this article as going to be about Filthy Phil.
RIP FILTHY PHIL!
Agreed. This doesn’t explain Filthy Phil.
I’m looking forward to more CCH Pounder. Only thing is Logue really brought a great energy to the show that nobody could really match. Stupid Vikings ruin everything.
Interesting
I get so into this show that all life haults in our household so Mommy/Grama can watch sexy as hell Jac do his thing. Good thing I am married to a roge looking sexy biker cuz Jax I could so call my next ex husband l