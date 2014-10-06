‘Shark Cop’ And All The Best Careers As Described By Frank’s Hats On ’30 Rock’

10.06.14 4 years ago 3 Comments
When you think of 30 Rock’s Frank Rossitano (comedian Judah Friedlander) a few things come to mind: he was a childish slacker and a deadpan funny man — oh, and he wore trucker hats with different ridiculous phrases on them each episode. You know the old saying “Where one man sees a hat that reads ‘Shark Cop’ another man sees a career opportunity,” right? Here we take a closer look at the hats he wore that displayed those unexplored careers we’d like to have. Sign me up for anything extra terrestrial!

UFO COP — Season 1 Episode 14

Every day would be like an episode of The X-Files!

ATLANTIS LIFEGUARD — Season 2 Episode 8

You’d be saving lives, and getting a tan.

PINBALL MECHANIC — Season 3 Episode 9

Anyone can skip school, but do you know how to skip school and get away with it?

VOLUNTEER PILOT — Season 6 Episode 2

No, you’re not getting paid, but you are flying all over the world possibly.

ARCADE CHAMP — Season 1 Episode 4

I always wanted to share my expertise in Mike Tyson’s Punch Out with the world!

DREAM READER — Season 5 Episode 11

I feel like you could get away with telling people anything.

