‘Shark Cop’ And All The Best Careers As Described By Frank’s Hats On ’30 Rock’

When you think of 30 Rock’s Frank Rossitano (comedian Judah Friedlander) a few things come to mind: he was a childish slacker and a deadpan funny man — oh, and he wore trucker hats with different ridiculous phrases on them each episode. You know the old saying “Where one man sees a hat that reads ‘Shark Cop’ another man sees a career opportunity,” right? Here we take a closer look at the hats he wore that displayed those unexplored careers we’d like to have. Sign me up for anything extra terrestrial!
UFO COP — Season 1 Episode 14
Every day would be like an episode of The X-Files!
ATLANTIS LIFEGUARD — Season 2 Episode 8
You’d be saving lives, and getting a tan.
PINBALL MECHANIC — Season 3 Episode 9
Anyone can skip school, but do you know how to skip school and get away with it?
VOLUNTEER PILOT — Season 6 Episode 2
No, you’re not getting paid, but you are flying all over the world possibly.
ARCADE CHAMP — Season 1 Episode 4
I always wanted to share my expertise in Mike Tyson’s Punch Out with the world!
DREAM READER — Season 5 Episode 11
I feel like you could get away with telling people anything.
The double meaning in “FOLEY ARTIST” is that he’s also wearing a T-shirt with Mick Foley on it.
BANG BANG!
Do Atlantis lifeguards save mermaids from suffocating if they go out of water for too long?