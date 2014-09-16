The 5 Batman Villains Who Should Never Ever Show Up On ‘Gotham’

I don’t know about you, but I love a good comic-book origin story, which is why I’m excited to check out Gotham on September 22nd. Serving as the origin story of Commissioner Gordon, as well as displaying the formative years of Batman/Bruce Wayne, we’re bound to get some dark, brooding, crime-ridden goodness.
We’ll also get to see how some of Batman’s baddies developed: The Penguin, The Riddler, Catwoman, Jada Pinkett Smith (probably has something to do with A Low Down Dirty Shame).
But, not all of Batman’s foes have been quite as devilishly entertaining as the aforementioned. Here are a few Batman villains who should never ever show up on Gotham.
Captain Stingaree
Power: Really badass sword fighting skills.
Debut: Detective Comics #460 (June 1976)
Karl Courtney is a quadruplet who always got picked on by his brothers, which, even if you don’t reside in comic-book land, will turn you into a mean bastard. Courtney decides one day to don a pirate outfit — adopting the name Captain Stingaree — while using a cutlass to terrorize everyone in front of the TCL Chinese Theater. Actually, he goes after Batman, trying to expose his identity, because, you know, that’s what crazed pirates do.
Captain Stingaree at some point suspects his abusive brothers are Batman, and Batman, being the insensitive pr*ck that he is, talks his sh*tty brothers into baiting Stingaree into capture. Captain Stingaree shows back up again in 2006 where we learn he’s in a gay relationship with the Cavalier which means his brothers and Batman are homophobic. Then Bane breaks Cavalier’s back, which is in no way a gay joke.
Kite Man
Power: Uses hang-gliders with weapons attached to them.
Debut: Batman vol. 1 #133 (August 1960)
Charles Brown (an homage to Charlie Brown, who was more terrifying) is an excellent hang-glider, but instead of making awesome GoPro videos, he decides to weaponize his “kites” in order to wreak havoc. In one encounter, Kite Man and Batman take to the skies to battle in what is essentially a hang-glider dogfight, which is kind of awesome and ridiculous at the same time.
In 52 — a weekly comic that debuted in 2006 — Kite Man is (spoiler alert) killed and eaten by the cannibalistic gangster Bruno “Ugly” Mannheim.
Polka-Dot Man a.k.a Mr. Polka-Dot
Power: The polka-dots on his suit can be turned into weapons.
Debut: Detective Comics (vol. 1) #300 (February 1962)
Besides having weapon-filled buttholes covering his body (seriously, how else could this work?), Polka-Dot Man actually manages to capture Robin which should really make Batman rethink his choice for a sidekick. Showing that he’s actually just a regular guy, Polka-Dot Man, a.k.a. Abner Krill, eventually gets beaten by the police and hospitalized. He files a police brutality suit, but eventually is killed by Human Flame. Polka-Dot Man is not to be confused with this guy:
Film Freak
Power: He can over-analyze an Alfred Hitchcock mise-en-scène until you convulse with boredom (he has no powers).
Debut: Batman #395 (May 1986)
Burt Weston, a.k.a. Film Freak, is a failed actor who resorts to a life of villainy, reenacting the crimes from some of his favorite films. He has absolutely zero powers, but he’s really good at being super-creepy: one of his signatures is a pair of earrings that look like film canisters. When a reporter discovers his identity, he stalks her in the same fashion as Norman Bates from Psycho.
Film Freak tries attacking steroid-freak, Bane, but because Bane hates the “talkie film” era, he kills him. That, and Film Freak gave Jackie Brown 2 out of 4 stars and everyone knows that it deserves at least three dammit!
The Eraser
Power: He erases crime scene evidence with his head, naturally.
Debut: Batman #188 (December, 1966)
Leonard Fiasco, a.k.a. The Eraser, ironically, is not good at the SATs. When he was Bruce Wayne’s classmate, he would always have an eraser in hand because, well, he was an idiot. Fiasco decides to turn to crime when Bruce Wayne, being the stud that he is, takes Fiasco’s crush to the college ice festival. After Batman beats the sh*t out of The Eraser, he sends him off to prison.
Not merely content with stealing his girl and crushing his hopes at finding true love, Batman gifts an eraser to an imprisoned Fiasco and tells him to start life with a “clean slate.”
So, besides these being terrible villains that should never show up on Gotham, we’ve also learned that Batman is a homophobe, womanizer and bully. Now, let’s go find all the Riddler trophies in Arkham City.
Bane.
I hate all comics, but these are five examples of why Batman/DC is the worst. Additional choices include Penguin, Joker, Riddler, and just about every single shitty villian they’ve ever used. Ever. EVER!
I used to think the Adam West Batman was just sort of intentionally campy, but its only in recent years as my kids watch endlessly versions of these cartoons that I realize this is how these stories were written.
Who hurt you?
Show us on this Robin figurine where the bad man touched you.
@ForeverFamilyComic.com or were the “Bat Man” touched you? Yeah I’ll see myself out.
yeah, I mean, I completely get that some people out there might not enjoy comics. They may prefer only to read other forms of literature. BUT this is the first time i’ve ever heard anyone say “I Hate all comics”. How? Why?
And more importantly, why bother coming here and telling us about it?
I would put the joker as number one. The joker without batman is just boring and an before he was a joker joker is a crime against the joker.
Unless every episode they introduce someone who could be the joker but then by the end of the episode that person is killed. I like that idea
After watching Gotham it turns out they’re ALL kind of boring without Batman…
I’m glad you left off Crazy Quilt. He will be the biggest star to come out of Gotham.
He was the villain in my first Batman comic ever. Love Crazy Quilt.
Not the most interesting article conceit. Yes, I agree, Gotham should not use awful DC villains that nobody remembers or ever liked. Anything else?
I was expecting something like, “Don’t use Joker, half his appeal is the mystery to who he is” or, “Don’t use Bane, they would need some ‘Anakin built C3PO’ logic to explain why he is in Gotham doing stuff”.
Aside from the silly code name and costume, what’s wrong with Captain Stingaree? Bad ass sword fighting? awesome. Pirates? awesome. Weird sibling rivalry as the motivation for him committing crimes? Less awesome… but still cool in a bad guy of the week kind of way.
Well apparently you since he’s gay you can’t do anything to stop him or you’re a homophobe.
Also Pirates are technically something that’s more the navy’s job and less city police force territory I would think.
*ahem* it’s “an” idiot, not “a” idiot. You’re lucky I can read more better than you.
I immediately regret this comment. I’m kinda hungover.
I want soloman grundy
he was in Arrow. Drugged up rather than undead, but he was there. And it was amazing.
Solomon Grundy want pants too!
He’s in Batman Begins, briefly. Are they trying to establish continuity with the Nolan trilogy?
Zsasz would be an interesting one to show beginning his career as murderer/criminal. He’s similar to Bruce Wayne (loses his parents early, goes into a deep depression) but whereas Bruce rises up to become Batman, Zsasz loses his shit, finds nihilism and becomes a mass killer who looks to free people from life.
This was cute. Now go back to work and give us the real article.
Wild guess: They’ll throw logic out the window and do Hush for season 2.
I found them all. I’m not proud of this. So many hours wasted
You’re wrong about all of these except for Film Freak. He is the most annoying person you have ever met and doesn’t even have the decency to wear a stupid costume. Anyone that even hints at being him needs to be hit by a truck in the cold open before saying a word. I will gladly take a hundred of the rest of them if it keeps Film Freak far the hell away.
I could actually see The Eraser as a proper villian, just change the awful costume, backstory and motivation.
Hmm.
Embed issue? Crap.
For example, Re-create him as a minor villian. A specialist to be called in by criminals to “Erase” evidence.
Needs more Ten-eyed Man.