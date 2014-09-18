‘I’m The Devil, But I’m Not A Monster!’: The Best Of Jason Sudeikis On ‘SNL’

When he and Kristen Wiig were the least likable couple ever.
One of the first successful recurring sketches for Sudeikis and Wiig, everyone probably knows a couple as insufferable as the Two A-Holes. There are probably worse people on the planet, but few who are anywhere near as unlikable. Sudeikis and Wiig were smart, choosing not to run this sketch into the ground, even though they probably could have turned into a movie if they had felt like it.
When he was the Devil, and even he was shocked by the Penn State scandal.
Sudeikis’ take on the Devil was decidedly laid back — far less sinister than the Jon Lovitz version we saw in the late 80s. Usually, he was just horrified by all the thing going down on Earth that apparently make hell look like child’s play. In this sketch, the source of his disgust is the Penn State scandal, the details of which horrify the devil so much that he decides to give up and return to his old job as a sales rep for Time Warner Cable.
When he and Will Forte started the world’s first opposite band.
Jon Bovi insist that they sound nothing like Bon Jovi even though they really sound exactly like them. As its members will point out, their lyrics are the exact opposite of Bon Jovi songs, leaving us with lines like “Your hatred is like good medicine/good medicine is not what I need/cause I’m healthy!” Sadly, opposite bands have yet to become a popular trend, but there’s still time!
When he and Will Forte (again) were two super-awkward ESPN2 announcers
Watch it here. There was a time when ESPN2 was known for airing whatever obscure sports it could get its hands on. These sketches paid tribute to that time, with Sudeikis as Pete Twinkle, a hapless play-by-play guy who does ads for Summer’s Eve, and says the word “douche!” with a little too much enthusiasm. Meanwhile, Forte is the dim-witted Greg Stink, who has little insight to add. These sketches were always hilarious, and were an amusing reminder of ESPN’s humble beginnings.
can we stop trying to make jason sudeikis happen?
He’s an A-list movie star. It happened, fucko.
really? I didn’t realize evil bosses and meet the millers were burning the box offices… or am I discounting the genius of Hall Pass?
your shtick is weak, son.
I just watched “We’re the Millers,” and I’ve gotta say, it was a pleasant surprise. Consistently funny and much more entertaining than I expected.
weak, maybe. But he’s not wrong.
What criteria are you using? We’re the Millers earned just shy of $270 million world wide and Horrible Bosses did just shy of $210 million on $37 and $35 million budgets respectively, and both are considered to be huge successes.
generally, income. And unless half of those budgets went to Sudeikis alone, he ain’t there yet.
Sandra Bullock made over $50 Mill for Gravity.
Arnold Schwarzenegger made over $100 Mill for terminator 3.
That’s the kind of stuff that’s A-list.
@commenting like a fox – he’s the lead in successful comedies that earn sequels (i believe a “we’re the millers” sequel is in the works) and everyone knows who he is.
if you want to be a nitpicky turd with the whole “A-list” thing, whatever. the point is, trying to pull the whole above it all hacky “stop trying to make ____ happen” thing with Sudeikis thing is stupid. I mean, it’s always stupid to do that shit, but especially in this case because like it or not he’s a successful comedic actor.
Adding on to what Dissident said, he also bangs Olivia Wilde. So, any argument is moot.
How could you omit What Up with That?
[media.tumblr.com]
Came here looking for the same thing. I AM OUTRAGED!
few have done so much with so little. Is all i look at when “Whats up with that” comes on
Thank you, good sir for correcting this egregious error.
He rocks that sweat suit!
No “Potato Chip” sketch! Outraged.
Greg Stink is the best name out of all the names.
Maine Justice is my favorite SNL thing since Eddie Murphy was on the show.
We gonna send you to a lighthouse crawlin with gators!
and is not just the judge! the whole town seems to be southern and they dont get the visitor’s confusion.
How the fuck do you make a Sudeikis list and not include the strip club DJ sketches? [screen.yahoo.com]
Roundball Rock?
B-b-b-BASKETBALL
[screen.yahoo.com]
Loved the sketch where he was Jesus come to talk some sense into Tim Tebow before the big Patriots game a few years ago!
Should’ve included boom operator for Mike Underballs-directed PSA announcements.
The Flyodster!
I don’t understand his appeal, I thought it was maybe because I hadn’t seen much of his skits but after watching a few I don’t know why he’s funny. Except for the juggalo commercials
Also I know were the millers and horrible bosses made a lot of money but they were both forgettable
Jon Lovitz as the Devil in the People’s Court sketch is still the high point of SNL demonoid humour…