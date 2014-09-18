‘I’m The Devil, But I’m Not A Monster!’: The Best Of Jason Sudeikis On ‘SNL’

Jason Sudeikis turns 39 years old today, and while being married to Olivia Wilde is a pretty awesome birthday present in its own right, we thought we’d pay tribute to the man by looking back back at some of his finest moments during his eight seasons on Saturday Night Live . In that time, he created several memorable characters, and gave us all some severe fits of laughter.

When he and Kristen Wiig were the least likable couple ever.

One of the first successful recurring sketches for Sudeikis and Wiig, everyone probably knows a couple as insufferable as the Two A-Holes. There are probably worse people on the planet, but few who are anywhere near as unlikable. Sudeikis and Wiig were smart, choosing not to run this sketch into the ground, even though they probably could have turned into a movie if they had felt like it.

When he was the Devil, and even he was shocked by the Penn State scandal.

Sudeikis’ take on the Devil was decidedly laid back — far less sinister than the Jon Lovitz version we saw in the late 80s. Usually, he was just horrified by all the thing going down on Earth that apparently make hell look like child’s play. In this sketch, the source of his disgust is the Penn State scandal, the details of which horrify the devil so much that he decides to give up and return to his old job as a sales rep for Time Warner Cable.

When he and Will Forte started the world’s first opposite band.

Jon Bovi insist that they sound nothing like Bon Jovi even though they really sound exactly like them. As its members will point out, their lyrics are the exact opposite of Bon Jovi songs, leaving us with lines like “Your hatred is like good medicine/good medicine is not what I need/cause I’m healthy!” Sadly, opposite bands have yet to become a popular trend, but there’s still time!

When he and Will Forte (again) were two super-awkward ESPN2 announcers

Watch it here. There was a time when ESPN2 was known for airing whatever obscure sports it could get its hands on. These sketches paid tribute to that time, with Sudeikis as Pete Twinkle, a hapless play-by-play guy who does ads for Summer’s Eve, and says the word “douche!” with a little too much enthusiasm. Meanwhile, Forte is the dim-witted Greg Stink, who has little insight to add. These sketches were always hilarious, and were an amusing reminder of ESPN’s humble beginnings.