The Actor Who Played Jessica’s Boyfriend On ‘True Blood’ Quit Because He Didn’t Want To Do Gay Stuff

SPOILERS, obviously.

In his recap on Sunday’s True Blood, Burnsy noted that Luke Grimes, the actor who originally played Jessica Hamby’s boyfriend (now replaced by Nathan Parsons), left the show “because he didn’t like the direction of his character.” Well, as it turns out, the direction his character was heading in was straight to Gaytown USA. An anonymous source told Buzzfeed:

According to the source, Grimes objected to the first few scripts he received, once it became clear that his character would become romantically involved with Lafayette. He countered that he would be willing to play the role if Lafayette were attracted to him, but not if the attraction was mutual. He also did not want to do any same-sex kissing or sex scenes. The writers were unwilling to change the scripts on his behalf.

On one hand, I can understand that most men would probably be just a tad disappointed to learn that instead of being the love interest of the most lusted after woman on True Blood, that NOPE — you’re going to have to make out with dudes instead. On the other hand, had this guy seen True Blood? It’s a show where stuff like this happens, regularly. If you sign onto True Blood, it’s more likely than not that you’re going to have to be involved in some seriously gay situations at some point. That’s like going to an orgy and getting freaked out when when boy parts accidentally come into contact with your boy parts. Just chill out and enjoy the orgy, dude.

