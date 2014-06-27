The Actor Who Played Jessica’s Boyfriend On ‘True Blood’ Quit Because He Didn’t Want To Do Gay Stuff

SPOILERS, obviously.
In his recap on Sunday’s True Blood, Burnsy noted that Luke Grimes, the actor who originally played Jessica Hamby’s boyfriend (now replaced by Nathan Parsons), left the show “because he didn’t like the direction of his character.” Well, as it turns out, the direction his character was heading in was straight to Gaytown USA. An anonymous source told Buzzfeed:
According to the source, Grimes objected to the first few scripts he received, once it became clear that his character would become romantically involved with Lafayette. He countered that he would be willing to play the role if Lafayette were attracted to him, but not if the attraction was mutual. He also did not want to do any same-sex kissing or sex scenes. The writers were unwilling to change the scripts on his behalf.
On one hand, I can understand that most men would probably be just a tad disappointed to learn that instead of being the love interest of the most lusted after woman on True Blood, that NOPE — you’re going to have to make out with dudes instead. On the other hand, had this guy seen True Blood? It’s a show where stuff like this happens, regularly. If you sign onto True Blood, it’s more likely than not that you’re going to have to be involved in some seriously gay situations at some point. That’s like going to an orgy and getting freaked out when when boy parts accidentally come into contact with your boy parts. Just chill out and enjoy the orgy, dude.
Also, somewhat relevant:
These comments could get interesting.
For real. I would suck a little dick to get close to Jessica.
Now I’m both confused and intrigued. Would you suck a dick that is small or a any sized dick for a short period of time (or both) if it allowed you to bump hips with Jessica?
Ack ack…
Never would I have imagined a love triangle on this show involving Jessica and Lafayette.
Never seen True Blood but I can understand an actor not being comfortable with gay sex scenes. I could maybe lightly kiss a dude on stage, if I had to, but that’s the most I’d be down with. Just not my bag and I couldn’t act it, then again I’m not master actor.
“Lightly kiss” sounds more romantic.
Don’t you mean BIZARRO KISS?!
I didn’t even notice the recasting.
Hmm I understand the dude. For me personally it would all depend on how much versus how much. If it’s one sex scene with Lafayette for five with Jessica I would do it. But when it comes to 1:1 or even worse I wouldn’t
You guys do know the scenes are just ACTING right? They’re not forcing the guy to actually have gay sex.
So? Heavy making out with another dude can be a very uncomfortable for a lot of people as well
@LastTexansFan Yeah I’m not falling for that line again.
@TheMuffinman123 He’s an ACTOR. It’s literally his job to portray characters that are not him.
So? He is not in the military. He can chose which assignments to take and if he doesn’t like he shouldn’t have to take it. A web designer’s job might be to make websites but that doesn’t he has to make a website about Romney’s testicles if it makes him feel uncomofrtable
@TheMuffinman123 I’m not debating that. I’m questioning the intelligence of someone who wants to be employed as an actor but only if those roles represent exactly who that person already is.
“For my next role, I’m going to play a 30 year old lawyer who enjoys FIFA World Cup and is a mild alcoholic. ACTING.”
I can kiiiinda understand an actor feeling uncomfortable with something they’re asked to perform, even though it’s just pretend HOWEVER… “He countered that he would be willing to play the role if Lafayette were attracted to him, but not if the attraction was mutual.” That bit sorta just makes it sound like he’s afraid people will think he’s gay.
That’s stupid. By this logic you should question all actors who don’t to do full frontal nude scenes, who don’t want to play nazis and skinheads and so on and so on.
@LastTexansFan Mild alcoholic, my ass, lol.
Is anyone going to question why this dude was in love with Jessica for a lot of last season and is now super gay because he had to babysit L-dawg for an evening?
I’m asking for a friend because I don’t watch this girl crap. *Lights cigar, begins doing push-ups*
Hmm. I guess it’s pretty standard that vampire feeding is a sexual thing, so maybe it was inevitable that the “one vampire for every human” thing would have “sexy results” (*hits jukebox, plays Death From Above 1979’s “Sexy Results”*)
If you look at it that way it’s pretty funny that their mayor made them do it.
He could be bi?
His “how I became a vampire” talk basically said he was in a relationship with his friend who died in Vietnam. So he was already bi, plus they’ve made it clear that once the human conceptions of morality and mortality no longer apply all vampires are open to trying pretty much anything, added together with the close bonding of feeding relationship and bits inevitably go into other bits.
I seem to recall it being said before that just about every old vampire is bi, because they’ve been around so long and just don’t care anymore.
Gay stuff didn’t want to do him either.
Good luck in Hollywood with that attitude, pretty boy.
If true… Hello CMT TV movies with Toby Kieth!
It’s funny, nobody would even question it, if a actress said she didn’t want to do a graphic sex scene. But this dude is supposed to just suck it up (no pun intended) and go along with something that makes him uncomfortable.
Oh, and shame on Buzzfeed and Stacey for this thinly veiled attempt at shaming this guy.
Who said anything about a graphic sex scene? The block quote makes it seem like Grimes didn’t want his character to be attracted to Lafayette but was totally cool with Lafayette being attracted to him.
@Kungjitsu
Every sex scene in Trueblood is a graphic sex scene. And the block quotes also state that the sex scenes were part of the issue.
I thought that’s how you get roles in Hollywood. An actor once told me, “It’s not who you know; it’s who you blow.” How did this dude avoid the casting couch?
If this was a woman who turned down a role because she was uncomfortable about a love scene, then this would be a non story. But because he is a dude, everybody is like “deal with it”. Are people really shaming a dude for not doing something that makes him uncomfortable? He does have that right you know.
Apparently because we’re fighting for equal rights for gays that means people should not feel uncomfortable making out with others of the same gender. Because that makes sense.
@O.T. The Outside Toilet play Eddie Money.
No. It’s a story because he was on a show that is famous for featuring both graphic sex scenes and same sex relationships. His attitude for leaving the show is “interesting” because it’s always been and always be that.
It’s story around here, because of his previous (perhaps on going) relationship with Jessica whom I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t have any issue doing some graphic sex scenes with.
His comfort level with “acting gay” isn’t the problem here. He’s free to do and not do what he likes. But maybe he should learn the official line for why you turn down a role “Contract Negotiations”.
If dude’s worried about people mistaking him for gay he may want to put on some weight and get a haircut.