Resurfaced Images Of Vin Diesel With Hair Might Break The Internet

Would the Fast and Furious franchise even exist if Dominic Toretto had a widow’s peak? That’s the existential dilemma Vin Diesel fans are currently facing after old pictures surfaced showing the action hero sans his signature bald head.

Diesel’s name is now synonymous with the high-octane blockbuster series that’s earned billions and spawned entire universes on-screen, but before he was boosting cars and slathering his naked noggin in baby oil, he dipped his toe in more dramatic fare. One such film, the crime biopic Find Me Guilty, shows such a different side to the macho Mr. Clean that it’s stopped the internet in its tracks. Stills from the movie — which sees Diesel playing a low-level gangster defending himself in court — have gone viral thanks to the actor’s noticeable makeover, i.e. the miraculous appearance of the actor’s hairline.

pic.twitter.com/rhOguxKtRA — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) August 29, 2023

This isn’t the first time Diesel’s sported a bit of fuzz on top. He donned a beard and some lusciously long locks in 2015’s The Last Witch Hunter but somehow, this more realistic imagining of what the actor might look like with some spiked tips has thrown the Fast and Furious fandom into complete chaos.

And sure, the hair is off-putting, but let’s not forget the most shocking developments in this case:

Vin Diesel with sleeves has shocked me more https://t.co/QHeSM7ZfIp — Michael Croke (@mick_theboat) August 29, 2023

