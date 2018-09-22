Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The most recent episode of The Bachelor: Vietnam ended happily, but perhaps not so much for the bachelor himself. During the latest rose ceremony, according to EW, contestants Minh Thu and Truc Nhu decided to run off with each other, leaving Nguyen Quoc Trung to potentially find love with the remaining contestants.

Thu had deduced that she wouldn’t be getting the rose. So she decided to make a bigger play.

“I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you,” Thu told Trung. “It’s with someone else.”

Thu then walked over to Nhu, and the two embraced.

“Come home with me,” Thu said. “Come home with me.”

Nhu then told Trung, “I really want to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special and I haven’t felt that way in a long time.” And yet Thu then returned her rose and left with Nhu.

It was a surprising, lovely moment. But that wasn’t the real ending. Nhu then changed her mind and re-accepted Trung’s rose. “After talking to Trung, I’ve changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey,” she said.

Still, it was nice while it lasted.

(Via EW)