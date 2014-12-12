The Back Half Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season Five Will Feature A ‘Huge Change’

AMC has released a featurette for the back half of season five, and while it doesn’t offer much new footage, there are a few details worth mentioning. First off, showrunner Scott Gimple promises “a huge change in the situation for the characters,” which suggests at least a change of scenery. Norman Reedus also mentions that the characters will be walking toward something, instead of away. Does that mean they will finally be heading to D.C.?
On the other hand, Tyler James Williams remarks that he’s looking forward to the back half for “the simple reason that they have nowhere to go,” so maybe they’re wandering again? (Also, it appears that Tyler James Williams will be with the main cast in the back half, having not decided to hang back at Grady). Lauren Cohan also teases that thing are about to get very dark for Maggie, as she struggles with the death of her sister, Beth. Of course, we may also see the Whisperers in the back half.
I think the most interesting thing about the featurette, however, is Rick’s beard. We know that Andrew Lincoln shaved at some point during the season, because Norman Reedus has his beard in his refrigerator. And yet, in the featurette, his beard is all over the place — sometimes shorter, sometimes longer, sometimes grayer. Look at this thing:
That’s gotta be a fake beard, right? The color doesn’t exactly match his hair, and it’s too uniform. Rick’s beard is usually black with grey specks throughout. That’s a more solid shade of greyish black.
Compare that to this shot of Rick’s beard:
That looks like the real Rick Grimes beard.
Mystery solved. Rick Grimes isn’t dying, as had been rumored. He just switched to a fake beard.
It might happen, but it’d be pretty ridiculous for it to happen before Alexandria, Jesus, The Hilltop, Michonne’s Love triangle, Negan, Ezekiel, The Kingdom, a Tiger, War, T-Pain, and a smattering of other things.
For non comic readers, some of those are minor spoilers, some are not.
I don’t know why they would still head to DC knowing what they now know.
If you’re looking for pockets of people that survived HORDES OF INFECTED CIVILIANS, I would think you’d go AWAY from major cities. for example, the rockies are probably fine, especially when the undead freeze during the winter and you can walk around and hit the ice-men with baseball bats.
the Whisperers might happen, but definitely not anytime soon. Gimple has been following the books pretty closely. I would think Negan definitely happens before The Whisperers.
(also, the Whisperer storyline literally JUST started in the comics. there’s no way they’d be introduced so soon on TV.)
Yeah all the signs point to the Hilltop storyline and Negan will be the bad guy reveal probably at the end of the season if not mid season for next season.
It’s going to be really difficult for me to take Maggie going to a dark place because of Beth’s death seriously, seeing as before the mid season finale, Maggie seemed to have entirely forgotten that she ever had a sister.
Whisperers were apparently just introduced in the comic books but it’s a suggested direction. DC hasn’t even happened. So many other things that are just wrong with this article, AKA “Rowles’d” but this was my first takeaway. How the hell am I supposed to take her grief seriously when she drove off to DC and didn’t even show any caring about a missing sister…
