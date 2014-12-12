The Back Half Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season Five Will Feature A ‘Huge Change’

#AMC #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
12.12.14 36 Comments

AMC has released a featurette for the back half of season five, and while it doesn’t offer much new footage, there are a few details worth mentioning. First off, showrunner Scott Gimple promises “a huge change in the situation for the characters,” which suggests at least a change of scenery. Norman Reedus also mentions that the characters will be walking toward something, instead of away. Does that mean they will finally be heading to D.C.?

On the other hand, Tyler James Williams remarks that he’s looking forward to the back half for “the simple reason that they have nowhere to go,” so maybe they’re wandering again? (Also, it appears that Tyler James Williams will be with the main cast in the back half, having not decided to hang back at Grady). Lauren Cohan also teases that thing are about to get very dark for Maggie, as she struggles with the death of her sister, Beth. Of course, we may also see the Whisperers in the back half.

I think the most interesting thing about the featurette, however, is Rick’s beard. We know that Andrew Lincoln shaved at some point during the season, because Norman Reedus has his beard in his refrigerator. And yet, in the featurette, his beard is all over the place — sometimes shorter, sometimes longer, sometimes grayer. Look at this thing:

That’s gotta be a fake beard, right? The color doesn’t exactly match his hair, and it’s too uniform. Rick’s beard is usually black with grey specks throughout. That’s a more solid shade of greyish black.

Compare that to this shot of Rick’s beard:

That looks like the real Rick Grimes beard.

Mystery solved. Rick Grimes isn’t dying, as had been rumored. He just switched to a fake beard.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCANDREW LINCOLNThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP