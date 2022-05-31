‘The Bear’ Trailer Will Make You Very Hungry And Emotional, Probably

There are a lot of shows these days that have a dystopian premise or are some sort of big franchise spinoff, which, to be fair, can be off-putting to some viewers. Luckily, FX’s latest series The Bear is centered around one thing we can all agree on: food!

The comedy- drama series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a young chef who returns home to Chicago after a death in his family causes him to run the family sandwich shop. The series will also star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and real-life chef Matty Matheson. The trailer features some truly mouth-watering moments sandwiched between some heartfelt moments. Literally! Ha.

The Bear comes from the mind of frequent Bo Burnham collaborator Christopher Storer, who wrote and directed the series. He will produce alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson. Here is the description:

A hot kitchen, family, Chicago, and the occasional searing burn. FX’s new comedy series The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As the young chef Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

All episodes of The Bear are available to stream starting June 23rd on Hulu, which recently dropped the “FX on Hulu” title. Check out the food-filled trailer above.