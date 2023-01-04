When Is ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Coming Out?

Everyone wants a piece of the Original Beef of Chicagoland. Or rather, everyone wants to see how The Bear‘s Carmy will switch up the family sandwich joint in Season 2. Of course, some people also want to know if Carmy will get busy in some other context than the kitchen, but here I am, getting carried away again about this show. It’s the good kind of stress, y’all.

Season 2 of the popular FX show is on the way, at some point. The show will be more about community, according to creator Chris Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo, who recently spoke with Variety, but when will this happen on our small screens? Well, hang tight there. In the same Variety piece that dropped this week, it became clear that stars “[Jeremy] White and [Ayo] Edebiri haven’t read Season 2 scripts yet,” meaning that filming surely hasn’t begun as of yet. The shows cast and crew are currently in Golden Globes mode, too, so they’re undoubtedly busy, and besides, White has a handful of newfound film roles on his plate, so all of that must be taken into consideration.

However, NME relays a November 2022 statement from Storer and Call:

Although no exact release date has been given at present, Storer and Calo said that they couldn’t “wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023”. If the second season premieres around the same time as the first, the show should return to screens next summer.

So, there you have it. It’s vague, but it’s something: 2023 seems to be a sure thing, and please don’t hold out hope that Carmy and Sydney would get together. That would ruin their dynamic and maybe even the whole show. That ‘ship is misplaced here, so let’s instead hope for some type of return cameo from either Jon Bernthal or Joel McHale. Maybe even both of them. Yes, that’s better.

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.

(Via NME & Variety)