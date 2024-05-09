Well, here’s some fun news: The Bear will return for season 3 on June 27. Like previous seasons, every episode will be released at once on FX on Hulu.

The Bear season 3 follows Carmy (Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the rest of The Bear team as they attempt to elevate “their beef stand turned fine dining establishment to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity,” according to the official logline.

Here’s more:

Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

Do you think Richie likes Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department? That’s not covered in the season 3 announcement teaser below, but you should still watch it.