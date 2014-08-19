The Best Show On TV Right Now Was Renewed For Another Season

Rectify is the little show that could. It’s not flashy, it’s slowly paced, it doesn’t get good ratings (according to EW, episodes only average around 287,000 viewers), but despite everything it has going against it — including being on the still anonymous, though rapidly improving Sundance Channel — it’s also really f*cking good. And now, the best show on TV right now has been renewed for season three.
The critically acclaimed series follows a man (Aden Young) released from prison after spending nearly two decades on death row. It’s not yet clear how many episodes have been ordered — the first season was six episodes; the second season was 10 — though we’re hearing the order may come in on the short side. (Via)
This is the first time the tragic and heartbreaking Rectify has ever made me smile.
I made the “right now” distinction because it’s probably not as all-time great as Mad Men, Bob”s Burgers, or Louie, but it’s damn close.
Splitting hairs good man.
I’m sorry, but I didn’t see anything in the post about You’re The Worst.
IS that show any good? I got all the eps just chilling on my DVR, but haven’t had any urge to watch it.
@BurnsyFan66 – Watch the first one and if that one doesn’t grab you, don’t bother with the rest. It was, to me, a very strong pilot and the show has stayed at that level.
@Balls of Steel – I’ll check it out tonight then.
Though I better not fall in love with the chick on that show! …I got enough unhealthy relationships in my real life, I don’t need to fantasize about her too.
@BurnsyFan66 – I’m interested to hear what you think. Btw, I don’t like neither redheads nor pasty white girls and I’m in love with her.
You’re the Worst is better than it has any right to be, but let’s not get carried away
@Balls of Steel …I didn’t get a chance to watch yesterday, but I’ll let ya know. In related news, this girl just texted me “you’re the worse”.
Assuming she meant “worst”, I’m taking it as a sign I better watch this show right away…
@Balls of Steel yup, You’re The Worst is a great show!
I wish it was on Showtime though, so they can go full on depraved (and we get to see the hot lead actresses get naked – they almost look like twins to me).
It’s ok to say it’s better than mad men, most people’s boners for that have finally softened
I don’t get the infatuation with this show. Have watched every episode and NOTHING has happened. Tawney and Ted have to be the most annoying TV couple of all time.
It’s a rare TV show where I don’t know where it’s going. Wouldn’t surprise me if next season was about a trial or simply him back in prison, or still outside dealing with the outside world, because it all has dramatic possibilities.
I smiled when he played Sonic in season 1.
…you mean before Daniel started crying cause he couldn’t beat Green Hill Zone?
I cried over losing in Altered Beast, cause that game was challenging, but never Sonic.
This show was incredible until last week’s episode, when all of the characters proceeded to go full-stupid. Really, turn down a plea deal that gets you freedom for *life* because sis and momma are too lazy to leave the state to come visit? Is the show written by foreigners, who don’t understand that State boundaries are largely insignificant in this country? I wanted to punch my screen so hard with that stupidity. Otherwise, this show has been perfect and brilliant the whole way through.
As an aside, I can accept pure stupidity out of the characters on TWD or any of a thousand action driven dramas, because the characters have clearly established over a long series of episodes that they’re dumb as a bag of rocks…. the stupidity just came out of nowhere on the last episode of this show and I’m not quite sure I can forgive it.
Not that it matters, that bitch Ted is gonna flip on him anyways.
Yeah I was frustrated by that too but I do understand the reason behind not taking the plea deal. He’s been in prison for 2 decades, has been away from his friends/family, all through that time, He is still a child at heart, grown up in a place where its impossible to find peace. To Daniel, home is his solace. He doesn’t want to run away, from the only place he feels safe. Home has much more of a meaning to him, than the actual home itself. For all those years, all he ever wanted was to come home. Now, they’re telling him he cant go home, and that he has to accept guilt/responsibility for a crime he did not (maybe) commit. Sure, if I was Daniel I would take the deal, but maybe the principle of the matter means more to him than anything else.
YEAH BITCH! SUNDANCE! WOAH!
I tried recommending this show to my sister and she in turn said I should watch Million Dollar Listing instead.
I’m now convinced she is adopted.
I whack it constantly to “Million Dollar Listing”…..
FIOS took my Sundance away so I can’t watch season two of rectify….
@SuchCreativity …FIOS sounds like some asshole assheads!
Rectify makes me smile all the time. I smile every time Ted Jr. experiences pain, and any time Abigail Spencer is on screen.
According to this site there are about 5 shows on right now that are “The Best Show On TV”, can we stop handing out participation ribbons and just pick one please?
Its irritating that I have to “acquire” this show through less than savory means simply because TWC doesn’t have a SundanceHD. As if I would watch this show in SD. And for some reason this show is one of the few not findable immediately after airing. Sometimes it takes DAYS to find. What is this soviet russia?