The Best Show On TV Right Now Was Renewed For Another Season

Rectify is the little show that could. It’s not flashy, it’s slowly paced, it doesn’t get good ratings (according to EW, episodes only average around 287,000 viewers), but despite everything it has going against it — including being on the still anonymous, though rapidly improving Sundance Channel — it’s also really f*cking good. And now, the best show on TV right now has been renewed for season three.

The critically acclaimed series follows a man (Aden Young) released from prison after spending nearly two decades on death row. It’s not yet clear how many episodes have been ordered — the first season was six episodes; the second season was 10 — though we’re hearing the order may come in on the short side. (Via)

This is the first time the tragic and heartbreaking Rectify has ever made me smile.

