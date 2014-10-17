The ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Cast Responded To The ‘Bob’s Boners’ Porn Parody

For years, I’ve wanted to watch a porn parody of a TV show with a cast member from said TV show (my ambitions are endless). Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to get Matthew McConaughey for a screening of True Dicktective, partially because True Dicktective (starring Bust Cohle) doesn’t exist, so I’ll have to settle with the Bob’s Burgers cast and crew commenting on Bob’s Boners.

I’m really glad Dan Mintz wasn’t there. His “uhhhhh” should never be uttered in pleasure.