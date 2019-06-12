ADULT SWIM

The Boondocks, a very good comic strip that was turned into a very good television show (kind of like Dilbert, except Dilbert was never good), ran on Adult Swim for four seasons, from 2006 to 2014. Since the series went off the air, there’s been a lot of discussion about a potential reboot, especially because the fourth season was made without Aaron McGruder’s involvement. It’s a good then, thing, that not only is The Boondocks getting a “reimagining,” as Sony Pictures Animation made official on Wednesday, but McGruder will be back.

As part of the 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Sony revealed that the animated reboot will “update the cult, subversive satire for the modern era,” according to the Wrap. “It chronicles the adventures of the Freeman family against the evil local government tyrant Uncle Ruckus, who rules the fictional Woodcrest County, Maryland, with an iron fist.” Don’t worry, not that Iron Fist.

Also announced: two new films (Black Knight and Fixed) from Genndy Tartakovsky, which is excellent news for fans of Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Star Wars: Clone Wars, all of which he created, and the Hotel Transylvania trilogy, which he directed. “If you take any action movie you’ve ever loved and you add ninjas, you get Black Night,” Tartakovsky said about his new feature. It’s true: ninjas make everything better, even The Boondocks.

(Via the Wrap)