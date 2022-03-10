(Spoilers for The Boys will be found below.)

Amazon’s The Boys goes into Season 3 mode on June 3, officially, although there’s some supplemental (and semi-canon) action currently at work with The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated series. Some Billy Butcher happens in that spinoff, but don’t worry, the live-action deal’s coming back. And as we saw at the end of Season 2, Billy’s got even more of a score to settle. As if he didn’t hate Homelander enough, right?

To briefly recap, Billy saw his wife, Becca, inadvertently killed when Ryan tried to rescue her from Stormfront, and his powers went awry. Becca asked Billy to keep Ryan safe, and so, he entrusted the boy to Grace Mallory. And now, once again, Billy is all alone, and this time, his state of mind is likely worse than during his brief disappearance between Seasons 1 and 2. Vengeance has been the name of his game since we met Butcher, and for Season 3, the show’s teasing something else with a new poster.

Here’s Butcher looking like he’s taking the Compound V. “Soon, it’ll be time to level the playing field.” the show’s Twitter account revealed in a caption.

Soon, it’ll be time to level the playing field. pic.twitter.com/SSbJxgGsut — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 10, 2022

Yeah, it’s gotta be happening. In the comics, Butcher did, in fact, gain super strength by the power of Compound V. In the process, he did some major damage to Soldier Boy (who will be played by Jensen Ackles in Season 3) as well as Black Noir. And of course, it makes sense to level-up his journey for this third round of episodes, but I’m pretty sure that the physical confrontation that everyone will want to see (most) will be Butcher against Homelander. There’s a lot of history there, and god only knows how many more lives that Antony Starr’s character has ruined by jerking off from atop a skyscraper after Queen Maeve put him in his place during the last season finale. Issues!

The Boys returns in Season 3.