The Boys‘ social media game stays consistent with the show’s rollicking attitude. That includes a recent intentionally janky photoshop that was meant to mess with fans regarding Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s mystery role. In embarking upon this adventure, Morgan is pulling a Supernatural reunion with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, who recently did the same with Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. With Morgan, however, no one will spill who he’s portraying (although it seems likely that this will be a smaller role, considering how busy Morgan is with The Walking Dead universe), and the same goes for details about the Season 4 release date.

Kripke is cool with not-teasing that aspect of the production. However, he does reveal that Season 4 will not be the final rodeo for Homelander and frenemies. “Cause you’re asking!” he tweeted. “We’ve been shooting since late August. I’m here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, S4 premieres… at some point in the future in our discernible reality.”

So there you have it. Kripke is steering clear of making any release-date promises, but hang tight because the college-age spinoff that freaked out Arnold Schwarzenegger will also be coming. That project’s Twitter account revealed that Gen V will definitely arrive in 2023, and it feels fair to guess that The Boys will be coming in 2024. Whatever the case, fans will be all over it.

The Boys is currently streaming Seasons 1-3, along with one season of the Diabolical animated spinoff, on Amazon.