(Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Boys will be found below.)

People who watch The Boys know that the show specializes in graphic violence and gore that somehow doesn’t feel (too) gratuitous because it’s always in furtherance of the story. And even when things go a little too far, the show manages to wield satire like the most delicate of a surgeon’s sword. Somehow, Season 3 goes even further than we’ve seen before without feeling like they’re simply hitting the calculator on the number of buckets of blood, bare butts, and so on.

However, one can always use a little break from the mayhem, especially when these characters embed themselves so deeply into the audience’s psyches. People get attached to both the baddest of the Supes (admit it, you would really miss Homelander if Eric Kripke and the rest of the powers that be decided to off him). And on The Boys side of things, two characters have been growing their relationship over the course of the past few years, and it’s genuinely sweet stuff.

I’m referring to Kimiko (portrayed by Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (played by Tomer Kapon), who appeared in their very own musical sequence this week. It was freaking adorable, and I’m not the only one who felt that way:

/ The Boys Spoilers This was officially the greatest scene in the entire show, and Kimiko is officially the most adorable character to ever exist in anything ever. #TheBoysMusical pic.twitter.com/JdcmwsfVup — Maykechi77 🇺🇦 (@ESn0w77) June 17, 2022

I'm so happy for Kimiko. That musical number was adorable. Karen has the perfect cheerfulness for a classic musical number. And it was fun to see Frenchie playing against type. But of course the other shoe must drop… #TheBoysMusical — Dani S 🌈 Jensen uncaged 👀 (@sensitiveham) June 17, 2022

And then there was that kiss. ‘Shippers everywhere were thrilled.

#TheBoys spoilers

–

–

–

–

kimiko and frenchie are everything to me and i SQUEALED when they kissed 😭 they be beating the family allegations #TheBoysMusical pic.twitter.com/7pFubAbE0G — nadine (@spiderchzlle) June 17, 2022

kimiko and frenchie finally kissed but then frenchie got kidnapped f- #theboys

pic.twitter.com/eoN5a5CTv7 — mikel | The boys spoilers (@fabercastiel) June 17, 2022

Kimiko and Frenchie deserve every bit of love and happiness 🥰#TheBoysMusical pic.twitter.com/auglxobqLk — Rose 🌹|| The Boys S3 Spoilers || Soldier Boy Era (@Rose_ackles_) June 17, 2022

kimchie kimiko and frenchie look after you edit #TheBoysTV #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/opzIszgNBs — shady ian gallagher facts (@IANSDUNNES2) June 17, 2022

THAT Kimiko and Frenchie moment OMFG #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/2C0Aq3OyiI — Steve Harrington staring machine (@frara96) June 17, 2022

Naturally, there was some danger afoot that threatened to ruin everything, inspired a layered (and ALL CAPS) reference of a reaction.

🚨S3 #TheBoys SPOILERS🚨 FRENCHIE KIMIKO KISS BUT THEN HE GETS CAPTURED AND SHE THINKS FRENCHIE LEFT HER 🚨S3 #TheBoys SPOILERS🚨 pic.twitter.com/ufTbOfxPuG — anna (s3 spoilers) (@butcherscanary) June 17, 2022

And is Kimiko the most lovable of all The Boys characters? It sure feels like it. She truly does deserve the world.

Love-hate and hate-hate relationship with every single #TheBoysTV character except my girl Kimiko pic.twitter.com/LZgTisDqfz — D (@angelofdfknlord) June 17, 2022

Amazon’s ‘The Boys’ is currently cranking through weekly episodes of Season 3.