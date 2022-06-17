The Boys
Amazon Prime
TV

‘The Boys’ Fans Are Absolutely Thrilled To See A Little Sweetness Amid The Usual Chaos And Nihilism

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

(Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Boys will be found below.)

People who watch The Boys know that the show specializes in graphic violence and gore that somehow doesn’t feel (too) gratuitous because it’s always in furtherance of the story. And even when things go a little too far, the show manages to wield satire like the most delicate of a surgeon’s sword. Somehow, Season 3 goes even further than we’ve seen before without feeling like they’re simply hitting the calculator on the number of buckets of blood, bare butts, and so on.

However, one can always use a little break from the mayhem, especially when these characters embed themselves so deeply into the audience’s psyches. People get attached to both the baddest of the Supes (admit it, you would really miss Homelander if Eric Kripke and the rest of the powers that be decided to off him). And on The Boys side of things, two characters have been growing their relationship over the course of the past few years, and it’s genuinely sweet stuff.

I’m referring to Kimiko (portrayed by Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (played by Tomer Kapon), who appeared in their very own musical sequence this week. It was freaking adorable, and I’m not the only one who felt that way:

And then there was that kiss. ‘Shippers everywhere were thrilled.

Naturally, there was some danger afoot that threatened to ruin everything, inspired a layered (and ALL CAPS) reference of a reaction.

And is Kimiko the most lovable of all The Boys characters? It sure feels like it. She truly does deserve the world.

Amazon’s ‘The Boys’ is currently cranking through weekly episodes of Season 3.

Listen To This
The Best Indie Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
The Replacements’ Best Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Pop Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×