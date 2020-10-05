There’s only one episode of season 2 of The Boys left, and judging by the teaser for the season finale, it’s all hitting the fan.

After the brain-splattering final moments of the penultimate episode, “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker,” The Boys prepare to hit back with the only option they have left in their battle with the Supes: Kill everyone. Although, it appears that they’ll be primarily focused on Aya Cash’s Stormfront, the latest addition to The Seven, as she pulls Antony Starr’s Homelander deeper and deeper into her secret Nazi agenda.

While Butcher — who is now vowing to “kill everyone” — has always had it in for the terrifyingly powerful Homelander, this time it’s even more personal after the all-American Supe took the son of Butcher’s estranged wife, Rebecca. Adding even more chaos to the mix is the last shot of the teaser, which shows something very strange happening to Homelander’s eyes. Did Stormfront inject him with a new version of Compound V? Is the invincible psychopath mutating into something even more dangerous? It’s definitely a new surprise for viewers of the show.

You can see the teaser for The Boys Season 2 finale below:

While The Boys has never shied away from a high body count, showrunner Eric Kripke recently revealed that he does regret one of the deaths in the second to last episode: Shawn Ashmore’s Lamplighter. Via TVLine:

“We wrote all that before we cast Shawn, and once we cast Shawn and we saw how good he was and how soulful and weary and, in a weird way, sympathetic he made Lamplighter, I really regretted that we were killing him,” Kripke admits with a laugh. “If I could go back and do it again, knowing that I had Shawn and what he did with that character, I would have kept him alive for longer. But that was what that character was arced for from the beginning.”

The Boys Season 2 finale starts streaming Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

(Via The Boys on Twitter)