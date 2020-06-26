In the middle of pumping up fans of The Boys with a live event on Friday, the Amazon original series dropped a surprise Season 2 video on Twitter that features Aya Cash‘s new character Stormfront introducing herself to The Seven (a power-mad, satirical version of the Justice League), who clearly have no idea that she’s joining the team and aren’t exactly thrilled by the news.

In the clip, Stormfront is live-streaming herself as she meets The Seven’s heavy-hitters Homelander (Anthony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominic McElligott), who attempt to not look annoyed while meeting Cash’s character as she’s broadcasting live. They soon have to work even harder at containing their anger when Stormfront drops the bomb that she’s the newest member of the team, and it’s all been approved by the higher-ups at Vought, the evil corporation who created The Seven and gave them their powers.

You can watch The Boys video below:

What the fuck? The newest member of The Seven just posted this. Any clue what's going on, mates? pic.twitter.com/SppWuhNgiZ — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) June 26, 2020

Stormfront was first teased back in March when Cash and Starr revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the latest addition to the extremely problematic team would disrupt the status quo thanks to her ability to go toe-to-toe with Homelander, who’s been unrivaled in raw power until now:

Stormfront, with plasma bolt capabilities, also comes with enough power to slap back at Homelander when he goes full egomaniac. “[He’s] used to everyone being scared of him. She matches him,” Cash says. “That’s not to say she doesn’t understand his power and tiptoe around it sometimes, but she’s also willing to challenge him. Ultimately, I think the dynamic between the two is terrifying and will change who Homelander is.”

The second season of The Boys will hit Amazon Prime on September 4.

