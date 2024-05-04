Chickens bursting out of chests. Butcher running out of time. Homelander offering “a creamy, delicious milkshake” before pulling off choreographed ice-skating maneuvers. What is happening in The Boys‘ fourth season?

“Chop chop, m*therf***ers.” That’s the best explanation on tap from the most levelheaded presence of the bunch: Mr. Mother’s Milk.

The Boys has managed to keep the overboard-energy flowing consistently for three full seasons, and this trailer suggests that showrunner Eric Kripke will continue to walk the finest of lines with the fourth outing. As always, there’s too much going on, and a viewer must pick and choose what wildness to hone in on, but long story short? Butcher’s running out of days on the calendar, and he must use what he discovered in that Gen V finale to make his grandest effort at making Supes go extinct.

Meanwhile, Homelander has moved on from that show-stopping cameo to rally The Seven (with two new members, Firecracker and Sister Sage) to be “wrathful gods” while Ashley has pulled in the newly crowned Guardians of Godolkin (Kate and Sam) for an unknown plan. Let’s hope that Antony Starr enjoyed ice skating more than understandably losing his cool on stunt wiring.

Let’s do the synopsis thing:

…the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Don’t forget that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will makes his appearance this season. As well, the main cast of The Boys includes Starr, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti.

Amazon’s The Boys gets busy in Season 4 on June 13.