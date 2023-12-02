The Boys-verse is in the midst of further expansion. Last week Amazon revealed they were launching yet another spin-off of Garth Ennis and Darik Robertson’s renegade superhero comic, with a Mexico-set series involving dynamic duo Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal. But what about the one that started it all? Well, Season 4 is arriving sometime next year, and now it has a new trailer.

There are a couple big additions. One is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose character pops up in the trailer’s final moments. There’s also Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), who has the same nihilistic view of America as Trumpy Homelander (Antony Starr).

“Rome. Greece. All democracies fail because people are f*cking stupid,” Sage says. “But if you crush the masses who build your monuments, who tongue your taint… Nah, the people will tear it apart themselves. You just gotta nudge ’em a little. Then you get to swoop in and be the one saving it.”

“Like Caesar?” Homelander replies, to which Sage agrees.

Will Homelander go even more deranged? And will there be still more creative chaos than in Season 3? Given last year’s penis-related mayhem, that’ll be hard to top, though one of the show’s VFX team has already teased that things are getting even wilder.

I’m excited for the cast of @TheBoysTV to see the crazy shit I’m cooking up in VFX! They really put a lot of trust in me ❤️😈 — Stephan Fleet 🏳️‍🌈 (@stephanfleet) November 22, 2023

The Boys Season 4 has yet to name a release date, but it’s slated for sometime next year. In the meantime you can watch the trailer in the video above.