The Brilliant And Heartbreaking ‘The Twilight Zone’ Episode That Changed My Life

Out of my peripheral, I would count the drinks slipping down my family members’ throats. It was a tactic I had gotten good at: introduce my cousins to a new toy Santa had gifted me, chat briefly with the familiar faces floating around the living room and kitchen, try to comprehend the slices of English cutting through my grandfather’s thick Puerto Rican accent, but all the while, count. When it got around the three to four drink mark, that’s when I would make my escape.
The stairs to the second floor — with their creaky wooden planks — proved a natural enemy threatening to give away my position (my dad was not keen on the idea of me not socializing with guests), but attention spans would lesson and volume control on voices would crash on that fourth round of drinks, providing me a smooth getaway. As to waste no time — because time was essential here — I had already turned the dial on the TV set in the spare bedroom to the SyFy channel, which was in its infancy then. There was nary a program on the station that I was familiar with, but I knew one thing: on New Year’s Eve, The Twilight Zone would be broadcast all day and night.
Even today — over 50 years since the series first premiered — Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone exudes an air of coolness that will last as long as there remains a digital or physical copy somewhere. The guest stars; the twist endings; the moral implications embedded within the narratives; the appearance of Serling at the beginning of each episode, christening our voyage into the netherworld — it makes for fantastic TV.
Everyone who has followed the show seems to have their favorite episode. “I Shot An Arrow Into The Air” sees a trio of astronauts who crash land and begin to resent each other’s existence before the revelatory finale. “The Dummy” is one of several episodes that portrays a doll exhibiting human qualities to horrifying effect. “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” has Captain Kirk screaming, “There’s some…thing on the wing.” “Eye of the Beholder” is a tale that will make you feel shame for spending 45 minutes in the mirror perfecting your coiffed hairdo.
For me though, there was one tale that had both devastated and inspired me within the same half-hour. It was called “Time Enough at Last,” and when I first watched the episode during a NYE marathon, I sobbed uncontrollably for at least 10 minutes. “I got so desperate that I’ve found myself trying to read the labels on the condiment bottles on the table,” says Henry Bemis (Burgess Meredith) in one of the opening scenes.
You see, Bemis — much like myself in those adolescent years — loves to read. He doesn’t just read for the enjoyment of the literary journey, although that is a large part of his fascination with the printed word, he does it to escape. Bemis buries his face in books to escape from his condescending wife, who tortures and belittles him regularly. He reads inside his bank’s vault to escape the drudgery of his job, as well as his mean-spirited employer. Books are Bemis’ portal to a place where judgment does not apply, where the characters dancing off the page shoulder the weight of the world’s issues — a welcome change from his load-bearing reality.
I could relate to Bemis. No, I did not have a wife who would throw backhanded daggers my way with every opportunity, and I was too young to even have a job yet. But, I did understand the joy of melting away into a good literary adventure, one that would push away the pressurized framework of my seemingly miserable, dull, and lonely existence. I was just a kid, sure, but I was an extremely self-aware child who had just come to terms with his own mortality. Just like Bemis, I was an outcast, a nerd.
Bemis is reading in his bank’s vault one day when an explosion rocks the building. He emerges from the vault to find the world in rubble. A nuclear holocaust has destroyed everything; not one man, woman, or child can be found. For all he knows, Henry Bemis is the last man on earth. As he traverses through the fragments of an unrecognizable society that shunned him, he stumbles upon the remnants of a library. The walls of the building no longer remain, but its contents do: books, more books than Bemis knows what to do with. Nothing stands in his way now. Not his wife, not his job, not his unpleasant boss, not even time.
“And the best thing, the very best thing of all, is there’s time now,” he says gleaming over the stacks of books at his disposal.
As he reaches down to pick one of the tomes up, Bemis’ thick, black-rimmed glasses — which he is almost blind without — slide off his face, the lenses shattering on impact. All the time in the world amounted to nothing for Henry Bemis. The books which he so adores, the ones at his fingertips, are as a valuable as paperweights now.
“Time Enough at Last” hit a raw nerve in me when I first watched it, and during every subsequent NYE The Twilight Zone marathon, I would wait for it to air. The emotions swirling within at the end of the episode are the reason why I started writing at a young age. I thought that if I could elicit an emotional response from others, just as half as powerful as the one I experienced, then the vocation was well worth the effort. It’s possible that I’ll never achieve that goal, but I’m content with having fun trying. And that, I have Mr. Serling to thank for.
I always assumed he would eventually stumble his way into a Lenscrafters or the 60’s equivalent. So hold on to that Dariel.
I’m hoping that at this point, Henry Bemis taught himself braille, and he’s reading Great Expectations right now with his fingers.
I love that episode, one of my favorites as well. & as a long time book lover, I understand completely how sad the last scene was. Get Lasik before the world ends!
Did you cry like me when your first watched it Monkey Butt?
I didn’t cry, but I was deeply moved by his anguish. It was one of the episodes that resonated with me for years to come & it’s been one of the most referenced in pop culture. I mostly remember the Family Guy episode when Peter’s brain cell was the last one remaining, lol.
I dunno, the episode is, not tainted, but “colored” for me by Futurama, where the glasses break, and he says he can at least read large print, which sees his eyes fall out. When he mentions he knows braille, his hands fall off. Then his tongue when he tries to scream. Then his head just plops off.
I don’t why I bothered recapping a Futurama reference to Uproxx. Talk about preaching to the choir.
“Hey, look at that weird mirror.”
I enjoy this episode, but I think it’s only Burgess’ 3rd best TZ episode, well behind “The Obsolete Man” and the hour long “Printer’s Devil.”
Oh man, “Printer’s Devil” is fucking great
oooh, what’s Printer’s Devil? I don’t think I know that one.
I didn’t cry the first time I saw it, and I haven’t seen every Twilight Zone to have a true favorite, but I love this episode and it’s one of the most memorable endings for an episode of tv ever for me.
real cool post. the lady and i have slowly been making our way through the twilight zone eps that are on netflix. to me it is amazing how well much of the episodes have held up. a credit to serling for constructing such timeless stories. just by coincidence, we watched the episode ‘the night of the meek’ just prior to christmas and it really just made me happy and content. it was a good feeling. ‘time enough at last’ came early in the series, and both me and the lady singled that one out as an instant favorite.
The night of the Meek, is that the episode where Art Carney becomes Santa ? I found that episode to be heart warming.
that is the one.
Night of the Meek makes me teary, no doubt.
Gut wrenching episode. Some of those episodes still freak me out.
As a librarian, I agree with every fiber of my being.
Also, “Nick of Time” is a great episode with William Shatner. If I ever go to a diner with a creepy fortune telling machine I’m leaving as fast as I can.
I HATE that episode. Not because it’s bad, because it’s so infuriating, which is kinda the point. I just keep yelling, “JUST LEAVE ALREADY!!!” for a half hour. This probably means it’s a super-effective episode, but I just can’t. AARGH!
Indeed. I like that the it plays it so perfectly as to not revealing whether it’s magic or not. Then at the end when Shatner and his wife decide no to be ruled by fate and it goes to the other couple that can’t escape the machine, the stroytelling is so simple yet amazing.
I also like this episode. I also really liked ” The monsters are due on Maple street.
I love that episode as well.
A little stagy, but entertaining and the message (perfectly intoned in Serling’s closing narration) packs a punch.
I’m pretty sure his wife was “condescending”, and that the editor’s glasses slid off his face and shattered before he read this.
Even though I own all of the episodes on DVD ( I am the obsolete man), I find myself excited and always watch the marathon.
great write up brother.
Thanks. Glad you enjoyed it, bro.
I saw “Episode That Changed My Life” in the headline and was convinced the coda here would be you getting LASIK.
I think The Midnight Sun, The Howling Man, and The New Exhibit are my personal favorites. But yeah, I look forward to this marathon as the capper to the holiday week.
Oh man, midnight sun is wonderful, my personal favorite is 5 characters in search of an exit.
Good read. I think my favourite Twilight Zone episode is one where modern soldiers are driving their tank near the site of the Battle of the Little Bighorn. They realize that they’re in a time warp and the actual battle is about to stay. Eventually they resolve to do their duty and walk off toward their deaths. Somehow their modern day counterparts figure out what happened and one of them says “I wish they’d taken the tank. That would have helped.”
That’s funny to me for several reasons. Back when the episode was made Custer was considered a tragic hero. Now he seems like a genocidal buffoon. Plus the mental images of people holding bows and swords and horses flying through the air and arrows sticking out of a tank are hilarious
My favorite episode is one that doesn’t get a lot of coverage: “Third from the Sun”.
I saw it as a kid, and it was my introduction to the possibility of mankind blowing up the planet. It really freaked me out. Before the advent of Twilight Zone marathons, it rarely got shown, and it was many years until I saw it again, at which point it got me hooked on how cool old shows trying to portray the future were (that phone!), and I gained a whole new appreciation for it. That, and the fact that it is just so creepy and suspenseful, with the music and the Dutch Angles and all. Really a great episode of TV that doesn’t, in my opinion, get enough appreciation.
Don’t feel too bad for Mr. Bemis.
He didn’t have to suffer for long. Radiation killed him within a week.
“I’m Talky Tina and I don’t think I like you very much.”
Such an amazing episode. I cried for him the first (few) times I saw it. Burgess Meredith. Iconic.
Just finished watching it again. Great episode. Not to worry DF. I’m sure he found some magazines to masturbate with. Mr. Bemis seemed like a pretty resourceful guy.
Here’s hoping there was a stash of Jergens in that library.
This is the one episode that has always stuck with me. There are other good ones. But this is the one that made an impact and never left. Thanks for sharing.
Glad you enjoyed it!
This is my absolute favorite episode of TTZ. Really, the only one I can visualize in any way. Nice article.
Good episode. Hope your life is better now.
Thanks for the well wishes! My life is fantastic now. The angsty years are long gone.