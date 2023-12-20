“Which brother are you, the killer or the dipsh*t?” That’s presumably a rhetorical question that arrives within Netflix’s upcoming adrenaline-junkie series, The Brothers Sun. The series is part of Michelle Yeoh’s array of new roles (after not working for two years due to being offered stereotypical “female” fare) following her success at telling a piano player to shove off at the Golden Globes. Actually, these roles are arriving more as a result of Yeoh’s actual performance in A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once because that Oscar clout has aftereffects. Sadly, part of the effort landed with the very non-watchable prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. Yet Yeoh is not going to be kept down for more than a few moments, and she’s back as another butt-kicking character. A secretly butt-kicking character, that is, in The Brothers Sun.

Plot This series hails from creators Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story) and Byron Wu (The Getaway) and follows a clueless young man, Bruce (Sam Song Li), who begins to realize that his mom, Eileen (Yeoh), hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about her past. That is to say, there’s a bit of a family business going on that his older brother, Charles ^^^ (Justin Chien), has already been participating within as a powerful assassin. The plot gets kicked into gear when a member of the Taiwanese criminal underground is shot, and Charles preemptively hops on a plane to reunite with his mom and brother, just in case he’s needed there. What transpires is both full of action and bittersweetly comedic, and here’s more from the Netflix synopsis: But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all. Cast The “killer” brother will be portrayed by Justin Chien with the “dipsh*t” role picked up by Sam Song Li. And yup, Michelle Yeoh is mom, a.k.a. “Eileen.”