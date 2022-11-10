Tick tock? The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser trailer didn’t have the greatest release timing — shortly after the John Wick 4 trailer came out swinging — but fans of the Netflix franchise should dig it. That’s still (as of now) the case even though we know that Henry Cavill will leave the franchise’s building after the flagship series’ Season 3.

The prequel, however, takes the story back over 1000 years prior to when Geralt of Rivia grunted through his life as an unappreciated monster hunter. There shall be no Jaskier spinning song-tales with bangers here, but we do have a lot of (much like the new John Wick) swinging swords and axes. This four-part “event” is scheduled to land on Christmas Day with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich onboard as executive producer. There shall be elves in a time when elves were regarded very differently than in the series proper. In fact, Michelle Yeoh portrays Scian, an elven swordmaster whose ferocious reputation may precede her in this franchise.

We’ll also see the rise of the first monster hunter. From the synopsis:

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a tale lost to history: the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that led to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. This four-part prequel series premieres on Netflix on December 25.

The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on Christmas.