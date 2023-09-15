‘The Chi’: ‘Long Live’ Pastor Jackson In Season 6, Episode 7

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent The Chi episode will be found below.) We saw it coming for a couple of episodes, but Pastor Jackson’s death at the end of episode six still came as a shock in season six of The Chi. Episode seven picks up in the aftermath of his passing as we’re met with a grieving Papa who is struggling to get a hold of feelings after his father’s death. He lashes out at Bakari for his connection to Douda, who is behind Pastor Jackson’s as either Nuk or Zay are behind the killing. He snaps at Kenya who is simply doing her best to be there for him in this harsh time. In the end, Papa is able to collect himself and deliver a powerful speech at Pastor Jackson’s funeral, one that truly honors his father. He also showed love to Bakari, and as for Kenya? Well, we’ll have to see how that plays out next week. Elsewhere in this episode, Kevin prepares for his move to Los Angeles and has a heartfelt conversation with Emmett as they pack things up. Speaking of Emmett, he and Keisha get closer and closer to their breaking point as she fears the worst for her family following Pastor Jackson’s death and demands that he quickly finds a way to cut ties with Douda. Keisha also has a big breakthrough during therapy where she learns about the meaning behind her controlling tendencies as well as her mother’s view on parenthood. Bakari is left to pick up the pieces in his life after Pastor Jackson’s death who was someone he viewed as a father. It appears an end to his work with Douda is coming in the near future. Lastly, there’s a growing rift in Maisha and Jemma’s music relationship and it’s all thanks to Bakari’s sister and rapper Gianna whom Jemma has taken a musical liking. Though, Gianna’s intentions with Jemma may be different which has Jake on edge. Here are some of the biggest takeaways that we have after season six’s seventh episode, “Long Live”:

Pastor Jackson’s Death Is Unfortunately The Shift The Community Needed In many cases, unfortunately, death is an occurrence that can cause someone or a group of people to make a change that is long overdue. We see it in the latest episode of The Chi as Papa reflects on his father’s influence on him in a speech during his funeral. It’s agreed upon, though unspokenly, that Douda is behind Pastor Jackson’s death and it appears that it crossed a line that’s left many saying enough is enough. Keisha is now desperate for detachment and distance from Douda and Emmett has to scramble to make it happen. Bakari seems ready to sever ties with Douda and the rest of his crew. Victor will surely make a move of his own as well. This community allowed Douda to operate as he pleased and they just dealt with the consequences, but it seems like everyone has reached their breaking point which isn’t good for Douda, but great for everyone else. Emmett And Bakari’s Escapes Will Come At A Big Price Emmett and Bakari are both plotting their escapes from Douda, with Bakari’s coming right on the heels of Pastor Jackson’s death. Bakari is well aware that Nuk or Zay had something to do with it, so much so that he threatens Nuk with a gun after hearing the news. Emmett’s plan to break free from Douda is underway and they made an agreement to split ways so long as Emmett can buy himself out of Douda’s deal, something that will cost a lot of money for Emmett. Overall, both Emmett and Bakari will have to give up a lot and risk the same amount to break free from Douda. For Emmett, it’s in the literal sense with the money he’ll have to pay back and Bakari will either have to fight his way out of it and complete an insanely risky task. Either, both better be ready to do all it takes to break free if freedom is truly what they seek.