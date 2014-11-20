The ‘Classic Wingers’ From ‘Community’ We Can’t Stop Repeating

11.20.14 4 years ago 4 Comments
When it comes to narcissistic former lawyers fond of giving compelling speeches to their classmates, there’s only one study group leader for the job: Jeff Winger. Sure, he’s full of himself, but he usually ends up putting his friends first while giving us new and unique ways to self-congratulate in the meantime.

So to celebrate Joel McHale’s 43rd birthday here I give you, all the “Classic Wingers” we can’t stop repeating…

“Ab mentions.”

Everyday use: When you can’t stop talking about your greatest features.

“I don’t have an ego, my Facebook photo is a landscape.”

Everyday use: When you’re feeling slightly less narcissistic.

“I guess I never said it out loud.”

Everyday use: When your words shock even you.

“Yeah, I nailed it.”

Everyday use: When you nail it.

“I’m an exceptional narcissist.”

Everyday use: When you step on your own words.

“You’re just a good grade in a tight sweater.”

Everyday use: When you aim to offend, but compliment instead.

“It’s called chemistry, I have it with everybody.”

Everyday use: When you’re the most lovable person around.

“Denny’s is for winners.”

Everyday use: When you didn’t get the job done.

“Sharks don’t even observe Shark Week.”

Everyday use: When you reconsider what you appreciate.

“And now I need one from America.”

Everyday use: When your qualifications aren’t up to par.

“These people are giving out free iPhones.”

Everyday use: When you need a quick getaway.

