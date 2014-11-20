The ‘Classic Wingers’ From ‘Community’ We Can’t Stop Repeating

So to celebrate Joel McHale’s 43rd birthday here I give you, all the “Classic Wingers” we can’t stop repeating…
“Ab mentions.”
Everyday use: When you can’t stop talking about your greatest features.
“I don’t have an ego, my Facebook photo is a landscape.”
Everyday use: When you’re feeling slightly less narcissistic.
“I guess I never said it out loud.”
Everyday use: When your words shock even you.
“Yeah, I nailed it.”
Everyday use: When you nail it.
“I’m an exceptional narcissist.”
Everyday use: When you step on your own words.
“You’re just a good grade in a tight sweater.”
Everyday use: When you aim to offend, but compliment instead.
“It’s called chemistry, I have it with everybody.”
Everyday use: When you’re the most lovable person around.
“Denny’s is for winners.”
Everyday use: When you didn’t get the job done.
“Sharks don’t even observe Shark Week.”
Everyday use: When you reconsider what you appreciate.
“And now I need one from America.”
Everyday use: When your qualifications aren’t up to par.
“These people are giving out free iPhones.”
Everyday use: When you need a quick getaway.
“I discovered at a very early age that if I talk long enough, I can make anything right or wrong.”
I know its hard out of context, but when some offscreen sneezes and Annie says “Bless you” and Jeff makes this face like “whats wrong with you” and just says “I didn’t sneeze”. I say I didn’t sneeze all the time because of his brilliantly that line was delivered.
“El corazón del agua es verdad.”
“Give me that power, so I can abuse it!”