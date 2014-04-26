The Complete Collection Of Celebrity Couch Gags On ‘The Simpsons’

In recent years, The Simpsons has spent more and more time on couch gags. Literally: the gags have gotten much longer. For years, the record for the lengthiest opening was “Circus Line,” which clocked in at 20 seconds. Guillermo del Toro’s horror movie homage from 2013: three minutes.
Tomorrow night, Polish animator Michal Socha will become the latest outside talent to direct a Simpsons couch gag, and it looks fantastic (you can see it below). Here is the complete collection of celebrity couch gags, not including the openings that are styled after The Hobbit, Breaking Bad, etc.
Banksy
Bill Plympton
Guillermo del Toro
John Kricfalusi
Michal Socha
Robot Chicken
Sylvain Chomet
Guillermo del Toro “Tree House Of Horror XXIV” F.T.W… Although all of them are great… *shrugs*
I basically make about…$6,000k-$8,000k a month online.. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. go to this site home tab for more detail ..
ＷＷＷ．BAY92．ＣＯＭ
Does this work on anyone?
One of my favorite couch gags is the evolution one, and then when Homer gets to the couch Marge asks him “What took you so long?”
Carl turning into Blade is the best
These guests couch gags are the highlight of the late Simpson era. I just wish they’d go all the way and just have one or two full episodes a season with guest artists/creators.
Banksy couch gag is still my favorite.