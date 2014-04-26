The Complete Collection Of Celebrity Couch Gags On ‘The Simpsons’

In recent years, The Simpsons has spent more and more time on couch gags. Literally: the gags have gotten much longer. For years, the record for the lengthiest opening was “Circus Line,” which clocked in at 20 seconds. Guillermo del Toro’s horror movie homage from 2013: three minutes.

Tomorrow night, Polish animator Michal Socha will become the latest outside talent to direct a Simpsons couch gag, and it looks fantastic (you can see it below). Here is the complete collection of celebrity couch gags, not including the openings that are styled after The Hobbit, Breaking Bad, etc.

Banksy

Bill Plympton

Guillermo del Toro

John Kricfalusi

Michal Socha

Robot Chicken

Sylvain Chomet