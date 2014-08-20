The Comprehensive ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Timeline Of Charlie’s Losing Battle With Illiteracy

Season Two: “The Gang Goes Jihad”
Season two is the first season where Charlie’s illiteracy is introduced. When the gang tries to make a “Jihad” tape to scare off an Israeli businessman who has claimed ownership of Paddy’s Pub, Dennis and Charlie argue when he refuses to read Charlie’s script, which he claims is “riddled with spelling errors.” Instead he and Mac speak fake Arabic.
Season Two: “The Gang Runs For Office”
Again, Dennis at first refuses to read another script Charlie writes for a speech for his comptroller campaign, but eventually gives in and of course it’s broken English which barely makes sense. The beauty of this scene is the cut to Charlie, who apparently has the speech memorized and mouths the words as Dennis is reading them:
I’ll read the words you wrote. “Hello fellow American. This you should vote me. I leave power. Good. Thank you, thank you. If you vote me, I’m hot. What? Taxes, they’ll be lower… son. The Democratic vote is the right thing to do Philadelphia, so do.” This doesn’t make any sense!
Season Three: “The Gang Solves the North Korea Situation”
In an attempt to spy on the competition for a pub crawl, Charlie thinks a door marked “PRIVATE” reads “PIRATE.” I think this is almost to the point where Always Sunny hits peak Charlie illiteracy.
Season Three: Bums: “Making a Mess All Over the City”
In an effort to clean up the bum problem in the city, Dennis and Mac pose as cops while Charlie goes “undercover” as a Serpico-type character. When everyone starts fighting with each other, of course, Charlie tapes a conversation of Dennis and Mac have about trying to frame Frank over a Spin Doctor’s cassette, which he leaves at City Hall in a package marked “4 THE MARE.”
“OK Mr. Mayor, feast your eyes on THAT Spin Doctor’s mix!”
Season Three: “The Gang Dances Their Asses Off”
Charlie’s illiteracy nearly causes the gang to lose Paddy’s Pub, when he signs the bar up for a dance marathon and offers Paddy’s as the grand prize, thinking he was listing it under the “pride” section.
Mac: “Your illiteracy has screwed us again!”
Charlie: “YOUR illiteracy has screwed us –”
Mac: “THAT DOESN’T MAKE ANY SENSE.”
Dram Bok.
Denim Chicken anyone? Or Charlie’s ventilation map which prompts Mac to say “No one understands the subtleties of Charlie’s retardation better than me”
I could use a good worm hat
No mention of Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life?
“Charlie, what the hell were you doing with it?”
“Well, since he can’t read, I’m guessing he was masturbating to your pictures.”
Wasn’t he losing a battle with “literacy” and not “illiteracy?”
No, because he wasn’t fighting literacy, he was fighting his illiteracy (and losing, thus getting more illiterate as the show progresses).
While I love all things Pepe Silvia related, I didn’t think that was so much with his illiteracy as it was him just losing his mind. Like the Barney hallucination.
[www.youtube.com]
The episode where Charlie and Mac work in the mail room, and Charlie goes crazy about Pepe Silvia: Pepe Silvia is Pennsylvania, and he doesn’t know how to read it correctly.
False.
made an account just to add this. the first time i realized his illiteracy was in season 2, “The Gang Gives Back” when he can’t seem to read that he’s been sentenced to AA and how much community service he has to complete.
My mind was blown a few years back when I realized “Pepe Silvia” was probably just Charlie misreading the word “Pennsylvania”.
You have successfully blown my mind with that comment. When you see it written down, it makes total sense but, just hearing it on the show I’d have never thought of that.
This list is invalid without the Pepe Silvia scene
What about the “closed” sign Charlie misreads as “Coors”?
great one.
Holy shit, I never realized that. Ha!
Wow, that blew my mind. Ok. Well, that makes total sense, and so, a very valid point made sir.
But he spells it correctly….[25.media.tumblr.com]
I try to work “Dammit Charlie, your illiteracy has screwed us again!” into conversation as often as possible, appropriate or not.
What about “Brett DeLawter, A Dental Corporation” as “Brett DeLawyer, A Denial Correlation”? lmao
HOLY SHIT MY MIND IS BLOWN
I had to register to respond to the Pepe Silvia and Carol posts. Mac does say “Not only do all of these people exist, but they have been asking for their mail on a daily basis”.
This is great! One correction: In “Bums: Making a Mess All Over the City,” Dennis and Mac do not go undercover as cops. Dennis and Frank find an old cop car at the junkyard while looking for a junkyard dog to protect the bar from bums. They then dress up as cops and pretend to be cops to get free hot dogs and bribe people. Charlie takes on the Serpico personality to expose their illegal activities. Mac and Dee, meanwhile, join neighborhood watch to help with the problem but end up in a sketchy neighborhood where they are mugged by a white crackhead.
Okay you guys can settle down, I looked it up and it’s not true [twitter.com]
How in the HELL did they miss the intervention episode!?!?!? What an embarrassment.
“Charlie, your literacy is getting really bad”
“Literacy… what does that word even mean?”
Seriously, thats the first thing I thought of when I saw the headline.
“Look I *can* read, I just choose not to.”
Got to pop a quick intervention on that goddamn illiteracy!
“Look, I *can* read and write, I just don’t *like* to read and write.”
The Kitten Mittens intro is one of the funniest things on television ever. Meeeow!
I could watch that clip twenty times in a row. Come to think of it, I’m pretty sure I have.
We cannot forget S3 E1 Dumpster Baby. Charlie kidnaps DB and leaves Dee and Mac the note “meet at later bar” PLUS Season 4 The Gang Gives Charlie an intervention for his illiteracy
I was waiting for the Dumpster Baby episode to show up on this list!
I would add the episode where Charlie mistakes the word closed for coors and so he has the closed sign on all the time.
This is the best. Well, probably tied with the pirate door.
That WOULD be a great example, were it not for the fact that Mac states that those are real people and they’ve been looking for their mail.
No one understands the subtleties of Charlie’s retardation better than me.
As the comments attest, this is far from comprehensive. Were there seriously no allusions to Charlie’s illiteracy in season 9?
Along with everything else that has been mentioned, what about the episode The Gang Gets Taken Hostage, when Mac is trying to read Charlie’s map and asks, “What is this, a page from a coloring book?” This scene also includes the hilarious sequence of Charlie telling Mac the map is tattooed on his a$$.
“What do you see? What do you smell??”
Charlie’s illegible waitress stalking schedule in Charlie and Dee Find love is probably my favorite.
“My ashes are to be made into a tea and dranken by everywan in bar.”
What about the “King of Rats” Episode. Charlies “dram book” . “Denahom Chikn” “WermHatt”
it’s in there bro.
The Gangs Runs For Office one is actually made up on the spot by Glen Howerton.
Rather shocked no one has mentioned his “contribution” to the speech his mom reads when she has cancer.
[youtu.be]
Or how about when Charlie challenges the lawyer to a duel because he found it an old book. Haha. “He totally besmirked me today and I demand satisfaction.”
And let’s not forget:
“I’m pleading the fifth sir.”
“I advice that you do that.”
“And I’ll take that advice into cooperation.”
“I can see clearly you know nothing about the law. It seems like you have a tenuous grasp on the english language in general.”
“Ok, well….fillibuster.”
*I demand satisfaction from him.