It seems like a lifetime ago (early-ish 2019) when Netflix announced that Gillian Anderson would portray Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on The Crown, and it’s finally happening this fall. Thatcher didn’t fit into the Season 3 timeline, after all, but her era has arrived on Downing Street for the fourth installment, and it should be something to see her alongside Olivia Colman’s incarnation of Queen Elizabeth. To that end, Netflix’s UK Twitter account released new photos that show Anderson in action (she’ll spring into view with her 1979 victory), along with a few peeks at Princess Diana.

As Thatcher, Anderson’s shown in period costume and certainly looks the part, though it remains to be seen how she’ll embody those distinctively authoritative tones (which were apparently down to throat lozenges?). There’s also no telling whether Thatcher’s workaholic ways will get the deep-dive treatment, but given that she’s the first woman to hold her office, I’m guessing her screentime should be substantial. She’s shown above alongside her husband, Denis, who will be played by Stephen Boxer.

Meanwhile, Shy Di will be portrayed by newcomer Emma Corrin in the series with Josh O’Connor returning as Prince Charles, who shall presumably be wavering between love interests as he did in real life. Of course, Helena Bonham Carter will continue to be fabulous as Princess Margaret, and Tobia Menzies comes back as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The Crown Season 4 will stream on November 15.