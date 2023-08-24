Princess Diana was the most beloved member of the royal family, so a lot of attention will be paid on how The Crown covers her death next season. She was the people’s princess, after all. But the Netflix show’s producers want viewers to know it will be handled with “enormous sensitivity.”

While speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, executive producer Suzanne Mackie said, “The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it. The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated. Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There’s a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that’s evident.”

Deadline has more:

The death will feature in the early episodes of the final season of The Crown. The scenes were shot over a two-week period last October, with Deadline reporting that there was anxiety behind the scenes. There was a flurry of press interest in the filming of the episode, with Princes William and Harry having both previously recalled the trauma of that period in their lives. Prince Harry has admitted to watching The Crown.

The sixth and final season of The Crown is expected to premiere later this year.

(Via Deadline)