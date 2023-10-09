The Crown has somehow remained Netflix’s crown jewel for five seasons running despite changing out the cast a few times while moving through the eras. The Princess Diana-focused seasons, in particular, have not been kind to the royal family; Season 4 was when the show began to sh*t on the fairy tale, and Season 5 was when the Brits began to grow particularly incensed about the unflattering portrayal of Prince Charles. Season 6 probably will not give him an easy ride, either, given that this will include (but not directly show) the untimely death of Diana as well as Charles’ remarriage to Camilla.
These days, Charles is actually King of England after decades of waiting with the show portraying him as very impatient to ascend to the throne. This will also be the first (and final) season that will be released following his coronation, but I wouldn’t expect any punches to be pulled regarding him. Netflix recently began adding a “fictional dramatization” disclaimer to promotional spots to cover their tushes, so they will likely continue to dive into controversy, although Diana’s death will be handled respectfully.
Let’s talk about what else we know about this season so far.
Plot
Expect this prestige drama’s soap operatics to hit a high note for the final excursion. Part of Season 6 will focus upon the courtship of Prince William and Duchess Kate after they met at university. As discussed above, Charles will marry his former mistress (with whom he cheated on Diana), Camilla, and Diana will move on following her divorce. Sadly, the world already knows how a car chase between the paparazzi and Diana/Dodi Fayed ended. The Queen will move through more historical milestones, and here’s a synopsis:
“A relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.”
Cast
Imelda Staunton continues to follow in the footsteps of Olivia Colman and Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth. Elizabeth Debicki will shift into a tragic new gear for another season as Diana after Emma Corrin’s Emmy-winning turn. Dominic West portrays Prince Charles, long after the infamous tampon discussion. Jonathan Pryce is Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Lesley Manville is Princess Margaret. Prince William and Kate Middleton will be portrayed by Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, respectively speaking.
New posters feature Diana and The Queen with only one casting a visible shadow. Hmm.
Release Date
Like many high-profile Netflix releases of the past few years, The Crown will end with two halves of a final season. The first part shall arrive on November 16 and the second part on December 16.
Trailer
No Season 6 full trailer has materialized yet. However, a teaser shows all three Queen Elizabeths and their dedication to duty. Time to go full circle.
"It is not a choice. It is a duty."
Part 1: 16 November
Part 2: 14 December pic.twitter.com/WkNVSuyEDX
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 9, 2023