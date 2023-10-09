The Crown has somehow remained Netflix’s crown jewel for five seasons running despite changing out the cast a few times while moving through the eras. The Princess Diana-focused seasons, in particular, have not been kind to the royal family; Season 4 was when the show began to sh*t on the fairy tale, and Season 5 was when the Brits began to grow particularly incensed about the unflattering portrayal of Prince Charles. Season 6 probably will not give him an easy ride, either, given that this will include (but not directly show) the untimely death of Diana as well as Charles’ remarriage to Camilla.

These days, Charles is actually King of England after decades of waiting with the show portraying him as very impatient to ascend to the throne. This will also be the first (and final) season that will be released following his coronation, but I wouldn’t expect any punches to be pulled regarding him. Netflix recently began adding a “fictional dramatization” disclaimer to promotional spots to cover their tushes, so they will likely continue to dive into controversy, although Diana’s death will be handled respectfully.

Let’s talk about what else we know about this season so far.