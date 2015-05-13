‘The Daily Show’ Tackled The So-Called Phenomenon Of The Dad Bod

On Tuesday night, The Daily Show took on the phenomenon which is really not so much of a phenomenon, but a suddenly marketable name… the dad bod. Jon Stewart quickly turned the podium over to Kristen Schaal, who delivered a much-needed and delightfully blistering takedown of the inherent hypocrisy of the dad bod.
The whole thing is great, but can most easily be summed up by what Schaal says as Stewart stands up to objectify his own dad bod: “Show off how your looks are not what society values most in you!”
I hope this is a real thing. cause if so then i’m set
I’m a white male with dad bod. Somehow, everything just works out for me.
I am pretty sure that THIS is the kind of Dad body women want [i.dailymail.co.uk]
not some suburban fatty
Kristen Schaal is on fire every time she’s on the Daily Show, I used to look forward to Lewis Black, now I look forward to her.
You’re right. I’m sure Facebook will be not-clamoring over “mom bods” next. Society has nothing to say about saggy tits & stretch marks, no sir!