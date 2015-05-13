‘The Daily Show’ Tackled The So-Called Phenomenon Of The Dad Bod

On Tuesday night, The Daily Show took on the phenomenon which is really not so much of a phenomenon, but a suddenly marketable name… the dad bod. Jon Stewart quickly turned the podium over to Kristen Schaal, who delivered a much-needed and delightfully blistering takedown of the inherent hypocrisy of the dad bod.

The whole thing is great, but can most easily be summed up by what Schaal says as Stewart stands up to objectify his own dad bod: “Show off how your looks are not what society values most in you!”