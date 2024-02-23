Keri Russell was sorely missed on the small screen since FX’s The Americans headed off into the anxiety-ridden sunset and many years after J.J. Abrams killed a show‘s appeal with a haircut. However, there’s never enough intrigue or espionage for the TV streaming audience, and since there’s plenty of Dad shows to fit that bill, it certainly was a fine idea to have Russell star in a shot for the ladies. At least, The Diplomat ended up being a variation on that intrigue theme, and with a delicious twist, Russell’s U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. (Kate Wyler) has more than enough personal-life road bumps to complicate the plot even more. As viewers are aware, Kate is married to another career diplomat, Hal Wyler (portrayed by Rufus Sewell), and their relationship is anything but simple. However, a cliffhanger ending for the first season put Hal’s life in question, and the second season has a key addition to the cast — an actor with fitting TV experience and whose presence is sure to make this project more layered. Here is everything we know so far about The Diplomat season two.

Plot Creator Debora Cahn (Homeland, The West Wing) knows how to parcel out stories for an untold number of seasons, so that’s a good indication that Kate Wyler’s streaming tenure will last for the long haul. Additionally, Cahn will be bringing another The West Wing alum, Allison Janney, into the fold as Vice President Grace Penn. We’ve heard plenty about Penn already from other characters, and Janney should add to the slippery dynamics that already exist. Perhaps we should feel intimidated while waiting for her arrival. The second season will obviously follow up on that explosion in the first season finale, and we will find out the fates of Hal along with multiple other characters including Ato Essandoh’s Stuart Hayford. Cahn admitted to Tudum that she wanted to leave the audience clamoring to find out what was coming next, and she also wanted to put both professional and personal relationship into question with “in one event that splits apart all at the same time.” Likewise, Russell was pumped by the virtually overnight series renewal: “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun?” And dare we say that, as incredible as Rufus Sewell is as an actor, putting Kate into a new solo dynamic without Hal’s career interference would be fun, too? Yes. Cast Keri Russell shall return as Kate Wyler, who will keep navigating her personal and professional lives and perhaps win the Golden Globe or Emmy for the next round. As mentioned already, sheer force of nature, Allison Janey, has been added to the mix, and probably expect to see Rory Kinnear back for more political shenanigans. And Rufus Sewell, too? That depends on how that explosion treated Hal, but it did not look fantastic.