The Dog From ‘Dog With A Blog’ Discusses Bacon Fire Hydrants And It Gets Weird As Hell

#Marijuana
Editor-at-Large
09.03.14 4 Comments

We’ve discussed the “real” blog that the dog from Disney’s Dog With a Blog writes on the show’s official website before. A few times, actually. It’s really weird. Sprinkled in with entries about the goings-on of the show are entries about peeing on stuff, and antagonizing cats, and dogs going to space, and it all comes off like the work of an incredibly baked intern. There are worse ways to earn college credit, I suppose.

I bring this up again today because I just stumbled across the entry for July 31 titled “Bacon Fire Hydrant,” and … you should read it. Emphasis mine.

So I gave up bacon art after I made a bacon fire hydrant and nearly went nuts over what to do with it. It’s my toilet. It’s my lunch. It’s my toilet! It’s my lunch! It’s my toilet and my lunch! Oh, the struggles we endure for our art. Why do I even bother? Because it is our ability to appreciate art that separates us from the animals. Wait, I am an animal. So why am I wasting my time with art? There are squirrels to chase!

Dog With a Blog is the greatest television show in the world.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marijuana
TAGSBACONbacon fire hydrantsDOG WITH A BLOGMARIJUANA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP