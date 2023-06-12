On the latest episode of The Eric Andre Show, host Eric Andre called Jon Hamm the “white Idris Elba” and asked the Mad Men star about what it was like to blow the whistle on that “scenery-chewing motherf*cker” (and Baby Driver co-star) Kevin Spacey. TV will be 20 percent less chaotic — and therefore 20 percent less good — if/when The Eric Andre Show is off the air.

After asking his guest if he’s married to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress Ellie Kemper (they’re not; he was her drama teacher), Andre brought up Spacey, who… yeah. “Was he elbow deep in teenage boys the whole time you guys were turning around cameras?” he wondered. “I did not witness any impropriety…” Hamm stuttered, ably playing along. The interview ends with Andre chainsawing into his desk — and a woman’s torso.

Here’s how Hamm responded:

You can watch the video above.

Hamm also appeared on Bill Maher’s epic bacon-named podcast, Club Random, where he was asked about working with Tom Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick. “Tom Cruise is not the kind of guy who doesn’t… look after every detail in a movie,” he said. “There is nothing on set that Tom doesn’t want there,” Hamm confirmed. “It is what he does so well. He curates an experience.” So does Eric Andre. Two greats ignored by the Academy.

(Via Adult Swim)