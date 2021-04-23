Marvel
TV

A New Costume Reveal In 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Finale Is Stirring Up Lots Of Excitement

by:

Spoilers for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will be found below.

After wrapping up its six-episode run, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season finale is dominating social media thanks to Marvel fans enjoying the heroic reveal of Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. And make no mistake, Mackie’s Sam Wilson is Captain America now. The season finale did its best to cement Sam’s claim to Cap’s mantle as he earned the right to the shield not just in battle, but by directly challenging the government to fix the post-Blip situation that’s going south and ensure that Isaiah Bradley, the first Black Captain America, is finally honored and acknowledged for his service to his country.

That being said, Sam’s new Captain America suit is just downright badass, and the fans are loving the comics-accurate look after finally seeing the new Cap in action.

There was also lots of love for Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky. After spending several years and movies trying to make up for his actions as the Winter Soldier, Marvel fans were happy to see Bucky finally find peace, and more importantly, a family as he lets his guard down to embrace Sam’s community.

Despite being revealed as the “villain” of the series — although, like U.S. Agent, her motivations are cloudy — fans enjoyed Emily VanCamp‘s Sharon Carter having a diabolical turn as her character becomes a force to be reckoned with in the MCU.

And, of course, with any Marvel production, there’s always the lingering question of, “Hey, couldn’t one of the other Avengers lend a hand?” In this case, Spider-Man who had the events of the season finale go down literally in his backyard.

As for what’s next for the series, this last reaction sums up how everyone felt after seeing the new title card:

