Spoilers for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will be found below.

After wrapping up its six-episode run, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season finale is dominating social media thanks to Marvel fans enjoying the heroic reveal of Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. And make no mistake, Mackie’s Sam Wilson is Captain America now. The season finale did its best to cement Sam’s claim to Cap’s mantle as he earned the right to the shield not just in battle, but by directly challenging the government to fix the post-Blip situation that’s going south and ensure that Isaiah Bradley, the first Black Captain America, is finally honored and acknowledged for his service to his country.

That being said, Sam’s new Captain America suit is just downright badass, and the fans are loving the comics-accurate look after finally seeing the new Cap in action.

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale spoiler –

–

–

–

–

–

–

this is literally the most accurate suit ever !!! pic.twitter.com/2oPwfQ9LaP — nicole ४ (@DEARPATIENC3) April 23, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale MY CAPTAIN AMERICA IS A BLACK MAN WEARING A BEAUTIFUL SUIT MADE IN AN AFRICAN NATION 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/owl8Mygf7T — roonil (@graybookmark) April 23, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale – –

him finally accepting that he is captain america makes me so unbelievably happy pic.twitter.com/AA5tV0helR — tfatws spoilers (@xmarksthxspot) April 23, 2021

the pride we all feel for sam wilson as captain america that's the tweet.#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/CYMbxkRUbp — ` 𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝒃𝒖𝒄𝒌𝒚, 𝒊𝒕'𝒔 𝒎𝒚 𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆 (@F4NGIRL28) April 23, 2021

There was also lots of love for Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky. After spending several years and movies trying to make up for his actions as the Winter Soldier, Marvel fans were happy to see Bucky finally find peace, and more importantly, a family as he lets his guard down to embrace Sam’s community.

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale How it started: How it’s going: Captain America: Captain America &

The Winter Soldier The Winter Soldier

(2014) (2021) pic.twitter.com/gw20OLa2Ku — Cam ➐ (@soberdenatural) April 23, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale spoilers!!

–

–

–

he’s not wearing his glove, he’s playing with the kids and pretending to fight them, he’s genuinely smiling and having fun. it’s all i’ve ever wanted for him pic.twitter.com/JXLcSLqcK1 — samantha ✪ fatws spoilers! (@samimaximoff) April 23, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale SPOILERS

–

–

–

–

–

Bucky really became the definition of cool rich gay uncle pic.twitter.com/7mgsuiDdlf — 💙Jaime💚 || I Was A Clown || Omitted (@cloudy_cas) April 23, 2021

tfatws / spoilers. john walker and bucky after they team up in tfatws last episode #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale#FalconAndWinterSoldierpic.twitter.com/w66OZQ5dRV — cami 💌 | tfatws ⎊ (@myanafav) April 23, 2021

Despite being revealed as the “villain” of the series — although, like U.S. Agent, her motivations are cloudy — fans enjoyed Emily VanCamp‘s Sharon Carter having a diabolical turn as her character becomes a force to be reckoned with in the MCU.

tw// falcon and winter soldier finale spoilers

.

.

.

.

Sharon Carter preppin’ to screw over the very government that screwed her over #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale ￼ pic.twitter.com/MUR5FhIESi — Do You Want To Play A Game? (@KWilsonHunte) April 23, 2021

SPOILERS ‼ #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale

–

–

–

–

–

–

the way Sharon used Karli in order to make herself look like a hero and get a full pardon. Karli started out as a pawn and died as a pawn! I think that this post credit scene definitely leaves room for a season 2 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/QsCYq7m36X — simonne | s&b spoilers (@monoxsflicker) April 23, 2021

“i watch the falcon and the winter soldier for the plot” the plot: pic.twitter.com/bxL7gBp5EC — Sir Keanu Reeves (@wicktiret) April 23, 2021

And, of course, with any Marvel production, there’s always the lingering question of, “Hey, couldn’t one of the other Avengers lend a hand?” In this case, Spider-Man who had the events of the season finale go down literally in his backyard.

Spider-Man and Doctor strange chilling in New York whilst Sam and Bucky fight the flagsmashers#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/YhXODgSGsj — Maria✨ (@mariadempseyy) April 23, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale

SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Spider-Man when he hears the Flag Smashers are in New York pic.twitter.com/7B5PwuW9s8 — Angry Little Americans (@Master_JDz) April 23, 2021

Spider-Man while the Flag Smashers attack the GRC in New York pic.twitter.com/t7FBni0jqT — Chidden Nuddet (@Maraculousness) April 23, 2021

As for what’s next for the series, this last reaction sums up how everyone felt after seeing the new title card: