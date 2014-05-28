The First Commercial For Shark Week 2014 Has A Very ‘Sharknado’ Feel To It

Here’s the first commercial for this year’s Shark Week. It features a guy and an adorable seal — NOTE: callback — crawling out of a dangerous shark that a local fisherman just caught. Hmm, that seems familiar. Where have I seen a dude crawl out of a shark before? Maybe in a notable work of fiction from last summer that took the Internet by storm?
Get your sh*t together, Shark Week. If you’re gonna rip-off Sharknado, at least give the seal a chainsaw next time.
I think the commercial is more a sequel to their 2013 commercial.
[www.youtube.com]
It is, but its also very sharknadoish.
So I wonder what completely made up bullshit documentary they’ll lead off with this time? A kraken?
Well Discovery already’s done one about Megaladon, Mermaids and Dragons.
To be fair at least they were upfront about the dragon one/
The sad thing is, River Monsters is the best aquatic predator show on TV, then again it has Jeremy Wade the greatest british person to ever be british.
I’ll never not believe that’s how Ian Ziering came out of the womb in the first place.
I had to watch it twice to see if the news girl was the same one, after watching the old one.
The second time I heard the little girl’s voice call out “SNUFFY!” when the seal got out. I almost died.
Also, yes it is the same “news reporter”, but she is was more attractive in the callback video, which I assume is completely a function of her outfit, but now I’m left wondering if she wore the slinky red dress because of the tragedy, and didn’t need to be as hot this time because it was a happy story.