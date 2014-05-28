The First Commercial For Shark Week 2014 Has A Very ‘Sharknado’ Feel To It

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s the first commercial for this year’s Shark Week. It features a guy and an adorable seal — NOTE: callback — crawling out of a dangerous shark that a local fisherman just caught. Hmm, that seems familiar. Where have I seen a dude crawl out of a shark before? Maybe in a notable work of fiction from last summer that took the Internet by storm?

Get your sh*t together, Shark Week. If you’re gonna rip-off Sharknado, at least give the seal a chainsaw next time.