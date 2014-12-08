‘The Flash’ Will Bring Back Mark Hamill As The Trickster

The CW’s hit version of The Flash is not shy about using casting gags to pay tribute to the 1990 CBS series that also featured the Scarlet Speedster. And now, the gags continue, this time with Luke Skywalker reprising a role.

Hitfix is reporting that Mark Hamill has been signed to play the Jok-eh, heh, the Trickster in the new series. But there is a bit of a twist this time around:

In this new iteration, The Trickster is an anarchist terrorist con man serving a life sentence in Iron Heights who helps Barry and Det. West foil the city-wide attacks of a wannabe Trickster eagerly following in the original’s deadly footsteps. The episode will reunite him with John Wesley Shipp who went up against him as the original ‘Flash’ on the CBS version.

If you’re not familiar with Hamill’s take on the DC villain, let’s just say it’s going to sound really, really familiar if you’ve watched Batman: The Animated Series:

It’s something of a nice touch that The Flash is going the Silence of the Lambs route with the Trickster, not least because they can ditch that eyesore of a costume. Hamill is never less than a blast when he’s in villain mode; there’s a reason he was more or less the voice of the Joker for twenty years. We’ll see what shape the Trickster’s in when The Flash returns next year: Hamill’s episode is scheduled to air sometime in 2015.