‘The Flash’ Will Bring Back Mark Hamill As The Trickster

The CW’s hit version of The Flash is not shy about using casting gags to pay tribute to the 1990 CBS series that also featured the Scarlet Speedster. And now, the gags continue, this time with Luke Skywalker reprising a role.
Hitfix is reporting that Mark Hamill has been signed to play the Jok-eh, heh, the Trickster in the new series. But there is a bit of a twist this time around:
In this new iteration, The Trickster is an anarchist terrorist con man serving a life sentence in Iron Heights who helps Barry and Det. West foil the city-wide attacks of a wannabe Trickster eagerly following in the original’s deadly footsteps. The episode will reunite him with John Wesley Shipp who went up against him as the original ‘Flash’ on the CBS version.
If you’re not familiar with Hamill’s take on the DC villain, let’s just say it’s going to sound really, really familiar if you’ve watched Batman: The Animated Series:
It’s something of a nice touch that The Flash is going the Silence of the Lambs route with the Trickster, not least because they can ditch that eyesore of a costume. Hamill is never less than a blast when he’s in villain mode; there’s a reason he was more or less the voice of the Joker for twenty years. We’ll see what shape the Trickster’s in when The Flash returns next year: Hamill’s episode is scheduled to air sometime in 2015.
It’s like they’re reading my diary.
Oh… they are.
Actually this is kind of a nobrainer. Even Kevin Smith knew enough to pay Hamill to show up.
Do you think Flash will use the same signage as Smith? [thiswastv.files.wordpress.com]
@Dan Seitz True. And Hamill is obviously such a good sport!
Hamil last reprised this role in a brilliant episode on the Justice League animate series…
Wooooooooooooooo!
It’s official: The Flash kicks Arrows ass!!!
I was pumped about the headline, but HOW they’re bringing him back sounds pimp as shit!
Now the only thing left on my wishlist is bringing in Nightwing.
I’d be down if they make a Nightwing TV series.
@Jeans Ambrose right?! They got all the pieces for a badass Justice League TV movie event too:
Arrow
Flash
Supergirl
The Atom
Firestorm
They could use the movie to introduce Nightwing’s new series!
You mean like TNT’s upcoming “Titans?”
Dan, I know you’re a firm believer in “let’s not trash this show and just be happy we live in a time where we have all these comic book shows/movies!”… but that mindset SUCKS bro!
More does not mean better.
A TNT Titans show is a bad idea. Especially when those characters have been or could be better used on Arrow/Flash.
Plus it crushes my tiny hopes for an epic TV movie. Too many cooks as they say.
LOVES me some Corinne Bohrer.
Just scrolled down here to post that – thought there’d be more love here for her.
She had a short movie called the Coriolis Effect back in the 90s in which she was incredibly sexual which was weird for kid-me because I was also in love with her in that Bewitched-like TV show she had were she was all sugar and spice.
I haven’t thought about that movie in 20 years until this clip – cool story, I know.
Amen, brother
The Force is strong with this one. I’m wondering which prison they’re going to incarcerate non-powered super villains. Either way there’s going to be a jailbreak by the end of the season.
They should have brought him back as Cock Knocker.
I’ll always love Cock Knocker.
How do I not know this person?
Mooseknucks… I think you mean, “Why do they call him Cock Knocker?”
Funny story actually…
Does that mean they are going to bring in NPH as the Music Meister?
Probably not, but only because they can’t afford him.
I hope he’s rocking that sweet beard from the Star Wars leaks.
Uh… Nerd-Gasm!!!
Hamill coming back was one of the top things on my wishlist for this series and the way they’re doing it sounds perfect.