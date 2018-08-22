Our Long National ‘Big Bang Theory’ Nightmare Is Finally Coming To An End

08.22.18

CBS

The Big Bang Theory is BAZINGA.

Let me try that again.

After 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory will BAZINGA.

Grr. One more time.

The Big Bang Theory is ending.

There we go. CBS, producing studio Warner Bros. TV, executive producer Chuck Lorre announced that The Big Bang Theory — long one of the most popular shows on television (and a constant thorn in the side to “real nerds”), with over 50 Emmy nominations, including ten wins — is coming to an end after next season, the sitcom’s 12th. Young Sheldon is expected to survive.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers, and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” CBS, WBTV, and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a statement.

The Big Bang Theory still will rank as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history, spanning 12 seasons and a record-breaking 279 episodes… The final season of The Big Bang Theory will debut Monday, September 24 on CBS before moving to its regular time period on Thursday, September 27.

Let’s give the whole gang — Penny, Howard, Raj, David from Roseanne, Blossom, but especially Sheldon — one last “bazinga” for the road. Bazinga! Few will be upset about this news, if this tweet is any indication.

(Via Deadline)

