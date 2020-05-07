Woody Harrelson’s got a bit of a reputation… as a stoner. He loves weed, and although he did quit the stuff in 2017, the Venom: Let Their Be Carnage star admitted to having a difficult time telling Willie Nelson the bad news. By 2019, Harrelson was back to smoking weed after he ran into Nelson, which was probably meant to be. Harrelson’s played a stoner in multiple projects (including alongside Matthew McConaughey in the far-too literally titled Stoner, Dude) and on SNL, where (in a different sketch) he played a football coach to Pete Davidson. Now these two will play stoners together.

At least, they’re both voicing stoner characters in an adult animated series called The Freak Brothers, also co-starring Tiffany Haddish and John Goodman. The project (without casting details) was actually announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2019 as an (updated) adaptation of The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers underground comic (created by Gilbert Shelton) that first surfaced in 1968. Three stoner brothers, obviously, are the “freaks,” and Haddish will voice their ornery cat as they barrel through San Francisco, looking for their next high.

As one can imagine, these roles seem tailor made for both Harrelson and Davidson (who plays a weed-loving character with a history much like his own in Judd Apatow’s upcoming VOD release, The King Of Staten Island). And John Goodman isn’t exactly a stranger to that vibe either, as The Big Lebowski fans know. However, Harrelson’s the co-star who’s shouting this news from the Instagram rooftops.

“I’m really psyched to be a part of this legendary comic @TheFreakBrothers,” the True Detective actor wrote. “I don’t know why, but this humor seems to be right up my alley.” The series doesn’t have a TV home yet, but it does have a sneak peak already, and oh boy, this is definitely tweaked for 2020. The brothers and their cat apparently crashed out for 50 years after smoking a genetically-enhanced supply. This looks nuts (not only is there the weed factor, but the brothers have infiltrated the Oval Office), but a streaming service just might pick it up soon.