The Funniest TV Shows According to Paul Rudd, Tracy Morgan, and Zach G

So apparently GQ’s latest issue is the comedy issue, and they assembled Tracy Morgan, Zach Galifianakis, and Paul Rudd to talk about what they find humorous. And while I like the entire article because it’s a bunch of funny dudes making jokes, I thought I’d share this exchange about which TV shows they think are funny:
GQ: What TV show do you think is funny?
TRACY: Brandy & Ray J.
PAUL: Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, that’s really funny. [especially when Rudd’s on it -Ed.]
ZACH: I think if they put a laugh track on Intervention, it would be funny.
PAUL: Have you seen Hoarders?
TRACY: Hoarders is serious stuff, man.
GQ: There’s enough there, enough hoarders in the world, for there to be a whole season on TV about it?
PAUL: You have no idea how many hoarders there are. You could throw a stick and hit a hoarder anywhere.
TRACY: You gotta look at Lockup.
GQ: What’s Lockup?
TRACY: Oh man, this is subculture. Interesting. Guys washing their T-shirts out in toilet bowls.
ZACH: I don’t know if this is being racist or something, but there’re never any Asians on that show.
TRACY: Never! They don’t go to jail.
ZACH: Why? Why?
PAUL: They’re all too busy hoarding.
Oh man, “Intervention” with a laugh track. Internet: make it so.
Also, the excerpt above led directly to this exchange, which was my favorite in the interview:
GQ: All right, speaking of races, what’s the funniest race?
PAUL: The Iditarod.
Oh, Paul Rudd. I’m a little bit gay for him.
This is the gayes thing I have ever said: I might actually buy that issue of GQ.
gayest*
I’ve got nothing- other than this was a hysterical excerpt that will carry me through the end of the day. Thank you sir.
The funniest thing on TV is Hung.
/doesn’t believe that at all
//just wanted to be the first person to consider it a comedy
Is it gay to fantasize about being friends with people? Because I really want to friend the hell out of Paul Rudd.
Oh Paul Rudd – I even forgive you for “I Could Never Be Your Woman,” which might actually be the worst movie ever made.
@smello
Couldn’t agree more- but are you able to NOT watch it when it comes on HBO? The movie must have been written and directed by the dark lord himself because I can’t avert my eyes when it’s on.
I personally think that their view on the future of TV is equally hilarious and prescient. World’s funniest gay bashings? Celebrity toilet cams? Yes and yes.
The internet made it so:
[www.youtube.com]