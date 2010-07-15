The Funniest TV Shows According to Paul Rudd, Tracy Morgan, and Zach G

So apparently GQ’s latest issue is the comedy issue, and they assembled Tracy Morgan, Zach Galifianakis, and Paul Rudd to talk about what they find humorous. And while I like the entire article because it’s a bunch of funny dudes making jokes, I thought I’d share this exchange about which TV shows they think are funny:

GQ: What TV show do you think is funny?

TRACY: Brandy & Ray J.

PAUL: Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, that’s really funny. [especially when Rudd’s on it -Ed.]

ZACH: I think if they put a laugh track on Intervention, it would be funny.

PAUL: Have you seen Hoarders?

TRACY: Hoarders is serious stuff, man.

GQ: There’s enough there, enough hoarders in the world, for there to be a whole season on TV about it?

PAUL: You have no idea how many hoarders there are. You could throw a stick and hit a hoarder anywhere.

TRACY: You gotta look at Lockup.

GQ: What’s Lockup?

TRACY: Oh man, this is subculture. Interesting. Guys washing their T-shirts out in toilet bowls.

ZACH: I don’t know if this is being racist or something, but there’re never any Asians on that show.

TRACY: Never! They don’t go to jail.

ZACH: Why? Why?

PAUL: They’re all too busy hoarding.