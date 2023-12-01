Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Golden Bachelor finale. Do not — I repeat do NOT — move forward if you don’t want to know which woman the 72-year-old retired restaurateur picked to marry.

The season finale of America’s new favorite pastime, The Golden Bachelor, aired on ABC last night, though not everyone has seen it yet, thanks to Hulu‘s waiting game.

Those who have seen it know that Gerry picked 70-year-old Theresa from New Jersey, leaving fan-favorite Leslie without a golden husband-to-be, though fans have been speculating that Leslie would make the perfect first Golden Bachelorette.

There was a lot of drama surrounding both the finale and its protagonist Gerry, whose past dating life was recently meticulously mapped out in The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet reported that Gerry was not entirely truthful with his past, and has been dishonest about his journey. Everything in BachelorNation is a “journey,” by the way, so keep that in mind.

Despite the Hulu delay and overall disappointment with Gerry, viewers still enjoyed The Golden Bachelor, if not for what it is, for what it could be now that ABC has given it a chance. Here’s what the fans had to say about the messy finale:

Ellen is all of Bachelor Nation right now #GoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/soacKDezP6 — Cece Grace (@CeceGrace9) December 1, 2023

Gearing up to watch Gerry get engaged as if I didn’t just read an entire exposé about how he allegedly started dating a woman a month after his wife died, promised her elderly mother he’d marry her, then break up after 1.5 yrs with her bc she gained 10 lbs.#goldenbachelor pic.twitter.com/U5XWprFXiN — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) December 1, 2023

Leslie reading the Hollywood Reporter article yesterday grateful that she dodged that bullet #GoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/CLD9c78oTg — Hannah T (@hannahtea_) December 1, 2023

I hate to say this I really do but like Theresa becomes Gerry’s #1 after revealing she’s a daytrader, then an article comes out detailing him being v particular about money on multiple occasions… has our Golden Bachelor been a Gold Digger this whole time?#goldenbachelor pic.twitter.com/kNP7iny02U — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) December 1, 2023

Gerry’s cheap ass knowing ABC will pay for the entire wedding if it’s televised#GoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/WTZTsB0rvw — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) December 1, 2023

how do I get added to their group chat I’ll do anything #thegoldenbachelor #goldenbachelor pic.twitter.com/t6jxXxOyFw — Erin M (@erinmurray16) December 1, 2023

Leslie is NOT letting Gerry have an easy out here and I love that!!!!#TheGoldenBachelor #goldenbachelor pic.twitter.com/2eGKNVqmcR — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) December 1, 2023

MEN ARE STILL LIKE THIS IN THEIR 70s? I GIVE UP 😭 #GoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/zpkv5CRVGA — Lauren (@thelweiss) December 1, 2023

We need reality shows with more old people with regrettable tattoos and fewer influencers looking for Instagram brand deals, honestly. This is the future of TV.